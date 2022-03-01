DENTON, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christine Adrow, a great-grandmother and active mentor to young people, has completed her new book "Untouched Innocence: A Personal Enrichment and Christian Training Manual for Youths": an instructional guide to understanding the role sin plays within society and one's relationship with God.
As Adrow writes, "Careful attention was put into writing this book so the young people who read it will get a good understanding of its contents. I pray that it will help someone who needs it. The scriptures were taken from the New American Standard Bible, which makes the Scriptures easily understood. The title of this book denotes that you, as young people, should not be touched by sin, but because of man's sinful nature and his disregard for the value of the lives of our young people, sin is passed down from generation to generation. But there is still hope; we must band together in prayer and love to see those generations saved. There are young people who are losing their souls to a burning hell. And we, the older generation, are sitting idly by watching with no concern to do something about it. We cannot afford to keep allowing you, our young people, to be lost because we feel we are going to offend you if we correct you. You all are worth saving; Jesus died for that purpose. Some say it is you all's choice, but we must also help you see there are better choices and that God is waiting with open arms."
Published by Page Publishing, Christine Adrow's powerful work is an important tool for readers to have in their arsenal while moving through a world that has come to prioritize sin in all aspects of culture. From identifying false prophets to learning to forgive, Adrow provides a vital look into how one can remain in God's graces and maintain a pure soul free from the burden of sin that is ready to enter God's Kingdom.
Readers who wish to experience this devotional work can purchase "Untouched Innocence: A Personal Enrichment and Christian Training Manual for Youths" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
