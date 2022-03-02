THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC in Louisville, KY.
"Matt and his team at Legacy Heating & Air have done an amazing job building the Legacy brand over the years. I can't wait to get to work and see how we can expand on the great work they have already done," said Bruce Howard, CEO of User Friendly Home Services. Matt Alvey, Owner & CEO of Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning commented "This partnership with User Friendly Home Services is a true win-win. We are all very excited to see what the future holds for Legacy and User Friendly Home Services."
Established in 2001, Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning, LLC has over 20 years of experience in the Louisville HVAC industry. Serving residential and commercial customers, Legacy boasts expert level technicians in all aspects of HVAC systems from installations to repairs and everything in between.
With this acquisition, the User Friendly Home Services national network of HVAC and home service companies grows to seven, with an eye on continued growth throughout 2022. Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning joins an already strong group consisting of: Isabel Heating & Cooling, Tom Hundley Heating & Cooling, All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc, Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration, Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning, and Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning, all under the User Friendly Home Services umbrella.
