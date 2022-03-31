The first of three planned restaurants for the market, Arlington's new Atomic Wings is offering free food and prizes to celebrate its grand opening.
ARLINGTON, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- -- Arlington, it's finally happening. Atomic Wings, the fast-growing chicken wing franchise, is opening the first of three planned locations in Arlington at 809 W Park Row Drive on Wednesday, April 6.
To celebrate the brand's introduction to Arlington, franchisees Nick and Dev Patel and Kishan Amin are inviting guests to a grand opening event on April 6 that will include prizes and free food, among other attractions.
The first 100 guests to arrive will receive a free order of waffle fries — an Atomic Wings fan favorite — and everyone who attends will be entered into a drawing for prizes that include a Playstation 5, an official NFL football, an official NBA basketball and Atomic Wings jerseys, among other rewards. One lucky winner will even receive free Atomic Wings meals for a year.
"We know Atomic Wings is going to be a massive hit in Arlington, so right now we're mostly focused on getting the word out," Amin said.
Though the new Atomic Wings location is the Patels' and Amin's first opening with the brand, it is far from their first business venture in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They own six hotels throughout Dallas, and they decided to invest in Atomic Wings last year as a way to expand and diversify their holdings.
"We are all experienced business owners, and when we researched the DFW area, we concluded the restaurant industry provided a great opportunity for us," Kishan said. "We wanted to partner with a brand that people would be excited about, and we've seen the splash Atomic Wings has made in every other market it's entered. Plus, the food is incredible, so we know we're going to build a strong following."
The new Atomic Wings opening in Arlington comes as the brand experiences growth in new markets across the country. Outside of the Patels' and Amin's 3-unit deal in Arlington, the brand has also signed agreements to enter Houston, Texas; California and Indiana for the first time in addition to its presence on the East Coast.
"The grand opening in Arlington is just the beginning of Atomic Wings in Texas," said Zak Omar, CEO of Atomic Wings. "Alongside seasoned business owners like Kishan, Nick and Dev, we're bringing our concept to new communities across the country at a rapid rate, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce people to the best wings in the industry."
Atomic Wings was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York style Buffalo wings with the world. Now, with dozens of restaurants open in the U.S., Atomic Wings is setting its sights on nationwide growth. In addition to its existing locations in New York and Maryland, Atomic Wings has additional units signed to open in Arizona, Nevada and Texas. The brand is led by owners and brothers Zak and Ray Omar, and offers customers fresh, never frozen, natural and hormone-free chicken wings hand-tossed in 14 proprietary sauces, a classic menu, a welcoming dining experience and a commitment to quality. For more information about Atomic Wings, please visit https://www.atomicwings.com/franchising.
