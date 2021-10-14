GARLAND, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products, a solution provider in the outdoor building products industry, is pleased to partner with the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA) as a Premier Silver sponsor and Deck Safety Month® ambassador ahead of the 2022 deck building season. Through this sponsorship, Fortress® will support NADRA in the advancement of the deck and railing building industry by advocating for safe building practices, sharing expertise on new technologies, and connecting with other NADRA members who share the same passion for the outdoor living category.
As a sponsor of the trade association and a 2022 Deck Safety Month ambassador, Fortress Building Products is committed to empowering deck and railing building professionals by underscoring progressive deck building practices and innovation-driven building products that support safer deck assemblies. This initiative includes bringing to light the advantages of turning to alternatives such as steel deck framing, which can sideline many of the safety concerns commonly associated with traditional wood deck building products. By advocating for advanced building practices, NADRA members can increase industry credibility with consumers.
"We are passionate about building with alternative materials that deliver stronger, safer decks—from top to bottom," said Toby Bostwick, VP of Product and Brand at Fortress Building Products. "That's why we're proud to partner with NADRA. We share the same commitment to deck safety and the sustainable advancement of the deck and railing building industry."
Inspired by NADRA's mission statement, Fortress aims to foster leadership and achievement within the outdoor living building products category. Programs supported by NADRA sponsors, such as the National + Deck Competition, are the ideal platform for deck and railing professionals to showcase advanced building practices that deliver safe, beautiful deck systems. These deck building competitions, and popular campaigns like Deck Safety Month and Deck for a Solider®, all play a powerful role in the promotion and progression of the industry.
To learn more about NADRA's mission statement, visit nadra.org.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. With more than 50 years of experience pushing the boundaries to "Defend Against the Ordinary," Fortress Building Products forged a family of refined, resilient products that are the pinnacle of beauty and durability. Based in Texas, the Fortress family of products, which includes decking, framing, pergolas, fencing, railing, cladding, lighting and fastener systems, is a complete collection that delivers the full Outdurable Living® experience. Learn more at fortressbp.com.
