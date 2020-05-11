DALLAS, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.
"Our employees have been working on the front lines to continue to serve our country, communities and customers," said Joe Kim, CEO of Sunoco LP. "Our best wishes go out to those affected by COVID-19 and I would like to personally thank our employees and fuel distribution partners for their dedication during this unprecedented time. We have built a resilient business model to withstand various headwinds. We started the year on solid footing and delivered strong first quarter results even with the onset of the pandemic in March. We will continue to take proactive steps to manage through the crisis and ensure a stable, long-term future for Sunoco."
Financial and Operational Highlights
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net loss was $128 million versus a net income of $109 million in the first quarter of 2019. The net loss includes approximately $227 million of non-cash inventory adjustments resulting from the decline in the price of RBOB.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter totaled $209 million compared with $153 million in the first quarter of 2019. This year-over-year increase reflects higher reported fuel margins of 13.1 cents per gallon driven by a decline in the price of RBOB and the receipt of a $13 million annual make-up payment under the fuel supply agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA also included an increase in non motor fuel sales gross profit related to an $18 million favorable legal settlement and an increase in other operating expense related to current expected credit losses of approximately $16 million.
Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the quarter was $159 million, compared to $99 million a year ago.
The Partnership sold 1.9 billion gallons in the first quarter, down 2% from the first quarter of 2019. On a weighted-average basis, fuel margin for all gallons sold was 13.1 cents per gallon for the first quarter compared to 9.9 cents per gallon a year ago.
Distribution and Coverage
On April 2, 2020, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.8255 per unit, which corresponds to $3.3020 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on May 19, 2020 to common unitholders of record on May 7, 2020. Current quarter cash coverage was 1.84 times and trailing twelve months coverage was 1.49 times.
Liquidity and Leverage
At March 31, 2020, SUN had borrowings of $265 million against its revolving credit facility and other long-term debt of $2.9 billion. The Partnership maintained ample liquidity of $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures in July 2023 and has no debt maturities prior to 2023. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA, calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 4.39 times at the end of the first quarter.
Capital Spending
SUN's gross capital expenditures for the first quarter were $41 million, which included $36 million for growth capital and $5 million for maintenance capital.
2020 Business Outlook
The Partnership revised its 2020 capital guidance by reducing full year growth capital expenditures to approximately $75 million and maintenance capital expenditures to $30 million. SUN also began efforts in the second quarter to reduce total operating expenses(2) by $55 to $70 million over the remainder of the year. SUN lowered 2020 full year operating expense guidance to a range of $460 to $475 million. The combination of unprecedented declines in fuel demand and a volatile commodity price environment will affect the Partnership's outlook for full year 2020 fuel volumes and margins. As a result, SUN is withdrawing its previous guidance on 2020 fuel volume, margin and adjusted EBITDA.
SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income.
(2)
Operating expenses include general and administrative, other operating and lease expenses.
Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).
– Financial Schedules Follow –
SUNOCO LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
31
$
21
Accounts receivable, net
162
399
Receivables from affiliates
11
12
Inventories, net
182
419
Other current assets
83
73
Total current assets
469
924
Property and equipment
2,170
2,134
Accumulated depreciation
(720)
(692)
Property and equipment, net
1,450
1,442
Other assets:
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
27
29
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
537
533
Goodwill
1,555
1,555
Intangible assets
905
906
Accumulated amortization
(274)
(260)
Intangible assets, net
631
646
Other noncurrent assets
173
188
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate
135
121
Total assets
$
4,977
$
5,438
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
162
$
445
Accounts payable to affiliates
27
49
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
171
219
Operating lease current liabilities
20
20
Current maturities of long-term debt
12
11
Total current liabilities
392
744
Operating lease noncurrent liabilities
535
530
Revolving line of credit
265
162
Long-term debt, net
2,896
2,898
Advances from affiliates
139
140
Deferred tax liability
109
109
Other noncurrent liabilities
95
97
Total liabilities
4,431
4,680
Equity:
Limited partners:
Common unitholders
546
758
Class C unitholders - held by subsidiaries
—
—
Total equity
546
758
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,977
$
5,438
SUNOCO LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Dollars in millions, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Revenues:
Motor fuel sales
$
3,166
$
3,583
Non motor fuel sales
71
74
Lease income
35
35
Total revenues
3,272
3,692
Cost of sales and operating expenses:
Cost of sales
3,164
3,322
General and administrative
34
27
Other operating
95
84
Lease expense
14
14
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
2
48
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
45
45
Total cost of sales and operating expenses
3,354
3,540
Operating income (loss)
(82)
152
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(44)
(42)
Other income (expense), net
—
(3)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
1
—
Income (loss) before income taxes
(125)
107
Income tax expense (benefit)
3
(2)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
$
(128)
$
109
Net income (loss) per common unit:
Common units - basic
$
(1.78)
$
1.08
Common units - diluted
$
(1.78)
$
1.07
Weighted average common units outstanding:
Common units - basic
83,013,768
82,711,188
Common units - diluted
83,013,768
83,380,167
Cash distributions per unit
$
0.8255
$
0.8255
Key Operating Metrics
The following information is intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing our historical operations, but should not serve as the only criteria for predicting our future performance.
The key operating metrics by segment and accompanying footnotes set forth below are presented for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 and have been derived from our historical consolidated financial statements.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Fuel Distribution and Marketing
All Other
Total
Fuel Distribution and Marketing
All Other
Total
(dollars and gallons in millions, except gross profit per gallon)
Revenues:
Motor fuel sales
$
3,039
$
127
$
3,166
$
3,442
$
141
$
3,583
Non motor fuel sales
11
60
71
19
55
74
Lease income
30
5
35
32
3
35
Total revenues
$
3,080
$
192
$
3,272
$
3,493
$
199
$
3,692
Gross profit (1):
Motor fuel sales
$
(6)
$
27
$
21
$
258
$
27
$
285
Non motor fuel sales
11
41
52
17
33
50
Lease
30
5
35
32
3
35
Total gross profit
$
35
$
73
$
108
$
307
$
63
$
370
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
$
(157)
$
29
$
(128)
$
137
$
(28)
$
109
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
160
$
49
$
209
$
118
$
35
$
153
Operating Data:
Total motor fuel gallons sold
1,898
1,941
Motor fuel gross profit cents per gallon (3)
13.1
¢
9.9
¢
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
(in millions)
Adjusted EBITDA:
Fuel distribution and marketing
$
160
$
118
All other
49
35
Total Adjusted EBITDA
209
153
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
(45)
(45)
Interest expense, net
(44)
(42)
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense
(4)
(3)
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges
(2)
(48)
Unrealized gain (loss) on commodity derivatives
(6)
6
Inventory adjustments
(227)
93
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
1
—
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate
(2)
—
Other non-cash adjustments
(5)
(7)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(3)
2
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
$
(128)
$
109
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
209
$
153
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate
2
—
Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliate
(2)
—
Cash interest expense
43
40
Current income tax expense
2
12
Maintenance capital expenditures
5
4
Distributable Cash Flow
159
97
Transaction-related expenses
—
2
Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (2)
$
159
$
99
Distributions to Partners:
Limited Partners
$
69
$
68
General Partners
18
18
Total distributions to be paid to partners
$
87
$
86
Common Units outstanding - end of period
83.0
82.7
Distribution coverage ratio (4)
1.84x
1.15x
____________________
(1)
Excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, allocated non-cash compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gain or loss on disposal of assets and non-cash impairment charges. We define Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, Series A Preferred distribution, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because:
Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income (loss) as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:
Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliate based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliate as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliate. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliate; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliate. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly.
(3)
Includes other non-cash adjustments and excludes the impact of inventory adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
(4)
The distribution coverage ratio for a period is calculated as Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, divided by distributions expected to be paid to partners of Sunoco LP in respect of such a period.