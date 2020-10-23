hart_energy_logo.jpg

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of Oil and Gas Investor are pleased to announce the 2020 honorees of the magazine's annual Forty Under 40 program. These next-generation industry executives demonstrate excellence in entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership and community involvement. They represent varied industry sectors, from E&P to A&D, oilfield services, midstream, law and finance. The Forty Under 40 website includes video interviews and other special features with these individuals. Profiles of each honoree will also appear in a special supplement to the November 2020 issue of Oil and Gas Investor.

  • Abdalla Ali, Wayfinder Resources
  • Brett Baker, Stakeholder Midstream
  • Ehsan Bayat, New Dawn Energy LLC
  • John Brawley, Maverick Natural Resources
  • Cameron Brown, Pontem Energy Capital
  • Selby Bush, BHP
  • Aaron Byrd, Tap Rock Resources
  • Aaron Chang, Continental Resources Inc.
  • Lawson Crain, Cogent Midstream
  • Kimberly DeWoody, Whitley Penn LLP
  • Adam Dirlam, Northern Oil & Gas
  • Zach Fenton, UpCurve Energy
  • Carrie Fox, California Resources Corp.
  • Margaret Franks, Selenite Energy Partners
  • Zachary Hart, Indigo Natural Resources
  • Megan P. Hays, Concho Resources Inc.
  • Sean Iago, Native Exploration Holdings LLC
  • Brandon G. Junker, Acacia Exploration Partners LLC
  • Virginia "Ginny" Kadlick, XRI Holdings LLC
  • Dane Karras, Noble Royalties Inc.
  • Ryan Keys, Triple Crown Resources LLC
  • Mike Kifer, EnerVest Ltd.
  • Radcliffe "Cliffe" Killam II, Killam Oil Co.
  • Keith Kimme, Monadnock Resources
  • Trent Kososki, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners
  • Tim Krebs, Dynacloud.IO
  • Stephen Lipscomb, Tailwater Capital LLC
  • Matthew Luna, Kraken Oil and Gas
  • Cynthia Mabry, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
  • Justin Moers, Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing
  • John Moncrief, Clear Fork Royalty
  • Whit Myers, Hibernia Resources III LLC
  • Scott Rovira, Endeavor Energy Resources LP
  • Brandon Standifird, U.S. Energy Development Corp.
  • Ryan Strawn, Appalachian Mineral Partners
  • Ryan Vinson, MineralWare, Energy Domain & Energy Freelance
  • Michael Wahl, Olympus Energy
  • Thomas J. Waldrip, EnCap Flatrock Midstream
  • Brandon Webster, Connect Midstream
  • Garin Wente, Epoch Resources
  • Court Wold, Wold Energy Partners
  • Mike Woodward, Meritage Midstream II LLC

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy has delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor and E&P); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and research and consulting services.  For information, visit hartenergy.com.

Bill Walter


tel +1.713.260.4631

