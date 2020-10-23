HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of Oil and Gas Investor are pleased to announce the 2020 honorees of the magazine's annual Forty Under 40 program. These next-generation industry executives demonstrate excellence in entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership and community involvement. They represent varied industry sectors, from E&P to A&D, oilfield services, midstream, law and finance. The Forty Under 40 website includes video interviews and other special features with these individuals. Profiles of each honoree will also appear in a special supplement to the November 2020 issue of Oil and Gas Investor.
The 2020 honorees are:
- Abdalla Ali, Wayfinder Resources
- Brett Baker, Stakeholder Midstream
- Ehsan Bayat, New Dawn Energy LLC
- John Brawley, Maverick Natural Resources
- Cameron Brown, Pontem Energy Capital
- Selby Bush, BHP
- Aaron Byrd, Tap Rock Resources
- Aaron Chang, Continental Resources Inc.
- Lawson Crain, Cogent Midstream
- Kimberly DeWoody, Whitley Penn LLP
- Adam Dirlam, Northern Oil & Gas
- Zach Fenton, UpCurve Energy
- Carrie Fox, California Resources Corp.
- Margaret Franks, Selenite Energy Partners
- Zachary Hart, Indigo Natural Resources
- Megan P. Hays, Concho Resources Inc.
- Sean Iago, Native Exploration Holdings LLC
- Brandon G. Junker, Acacia Exploration Partners LLC
- Virginia "Ginny" Kadlick, XRI Holdings LLC
- Dane Karras, Noble Royalties Inc.
- Ryan Keys, Triple Crown Resources LLC
- Mike Kifer, EnerVest Ltd.
- Radcliffe "Cliffe" Killam II, Killam Oil Co.
- Keith Kimme, Monadnock Resources
- Trent Kososki, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners
- Tim Krebs, Dynacloud.IO
- Stephen Lipscomb, Tailwater Capital LLC
- Matthew Luna, Kraken Oil and Gas
- Cynthia Mabry, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Justin Moers, Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing
- John Moncrief, Clear Fork Royalty
- Whit Myers, Hibernia Resources III LLC
- Scott Rovira, Endeavor Energy Resources LP
- Brandon Standifird, U.S. Energy Development Corp.
- Ryan Strawn, Appalachian Mineral Partners
- Ryan Vinson, MineralWare, Energy Domain & Energy Freelance
- Michael Wahl, Olympus Energy
- Thomas J. Waldrip, EnCap Flatrock Midstream
- Brandon Webster, Connect Midstream
- Garin Wente, Epoch Resources
- Court Wold, Wold Energy Partners
- Mike Woodward, Meritage Midstream II LLC
About Hart Energy
For more than 40 years, Hart Energy has delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor and E&P); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.
