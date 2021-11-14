IRVING, Texas, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BSI Financial, a MortgageTech platform that enables sustainable homeownership, announces that Brett Behrens has joined BSI Financial as senior vice president and head of Non-Agency Servicing. In this newly-established position, Behrens will oversee all aspects of servicing for business-purpose, non-performing, re-performing and non-QM loans.
Executive Vice President Jared Walsh will continue to manage servicing for Agency Loans.
"With Brett's experience in financial services, and particularly loan servicing, BSI is well positioned to serve its clients originating and acquiring such portfolios," said Gagan Sharma, BSI Financial's President and CEO. "Capitalizing on our decades of experience and advanced regtech to support investors, Brett will lead the growth of our non-agency platform."
"Segmenting our servicing platform into Agency and Non-Agency loans will enable us to fine-tune the client and customer experience for both books of business," said Sharma. "This step sharpens our focus on bringing world-class technology and service to every client and customer we touch."
Behrens has more than 32 years in financial services with 20 years in servicing management. Most recently, he was a business development executive with Aspen Capital, a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and servicing of residential and commercial real estate loans.
He has also held management positions at Calmco Servicing, Wilshire Credit Corporation/Seterus, Wealthbridge Mortgage Corporation and FCI Lender Services.
"BSI Financial has a great culture, and has grown substantially in recent years, so it was an easy decision to become a member of this impressive organization," said Behrens.
About BSI Financial Services
Established in 1986, BSI Financial Services is an experienced financial services company specializing in loan subservicing and special servicing, loan quality control, REO/asset management and loan loss mitigation services. BSI Financial has a high quality servicing rating from FNMA and FHLMC and is HAMP, 2MP, FHA, VA and Ginnie Mae approved. Licensed in 50 states, BSI Financial maintains its headquarters in Irving, Texas, with major operations in California, Pennsylvania and India. To learn more, visit http://www.bsifinancial.com
