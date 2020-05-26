NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus is top of mind for most people, but parents of young children shouldn't forget that there are many other diseases out there that are even more deadly. That's why River Valley Pediatrics wants to remind parents to make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations.
According to the CDC, child immunizations fell in the first half of the year as many people skipped doctor's appointments because of Coronavirus. However, Dr. Ivonne Sahagun-Carreon M.D. of River Valley Pediatrics wants parents to remember that "children need these essential shots to prevent other serious diseases such as Whooping Cough, Polio, and Measles." Parents may choose to avoid busy doctor's offices in an effort to safeguard their children, but in doing so, they may be putting them at even more risk.
At River Valley Pediatrics in New Braunfels, Texas, your child's health is our priority. That's why we are taking special precautions to ensure a safe environment during this challenging time. First, we don't allow anyone in our waiting room — we ask all parents and children to wait in their car until it's time for their scheduled appointment. And, if your child is sick, we will ask you to remain in the car so that we can come to you. Second, we ask that everyone entering our building wear a mask to help ensure the safety of all parents, children, and staff members.
Doctors and scientists around the world are working to find a way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Fortunately, we already have a way to prevent the spread of other deadly diseases. Don't take unnecessary risks — make sure your child is up to date with their immunizations.
If your child is behind on their well-child exams or immunizations, please contact River Valley Pediatrics in New Braunfels or visit https://www.rivervalleypediatricsnewbraunfels.com/.
Contact:
Dr. Ivonne Sahagun-Carreon M.D.
240268@email4pr.com
(830) 627-9878