PLANO, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announces Teamcenter® X software, a new product lifecycle management (PLM) solution delivered as a service. Created with product innovators in mind, Teamcenter is a modern, highly scalable and industry proven PLM suite that connects people and processes across functional disciplines. Teamcenter X is the new software as a service (SaaS) offering, helping enable companies of all sizes to quickly realize value, without the IT resource traditionally associated with on-premises PLM deployments. Teamcenter X offers the convenience of choosing from preconfigured engineering and business solutions that deliver immediate value, with the flexibility to add more capabilities as business needs grow. Teamcenter X brings the power of the cloud to all users, to help reduce time-to-market and connect distributed, cross-disciplinary teams while improving effectiveness and efficiency at any scale.
"Teamcenter X is an important evolutionary step for Siemens' highly successful enterprise data and process management solution," said Peter Bilello, President and CEO of CIMdata. "It leverages a new and modern cloud platform with best practices built-in, and a business model in which Siemens has removed the burden of operating PLM for companies of all sizes. It is sure to attract the interest of companies from every industry."
With this latest SaaS extension to Siemens' Xcelerator portfolio, Teamcenter X can help customers realize PLM benefits quickly and streamline product development. Companies can easily connect PLM with familiar applications for secure, agile, collaboration across the enterprise, and across functional domains. With an open multi-CAD approach and integrations to the world's leading software tools, such as NX™ software and Solid Edge™ software for mechanical computer-aided design (CAD), Mentor® software for electronic CAD, and Polarion™ X software for Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), Teamcenter X creates a multi-domain bill of materials (BOM) to provide visibility to the complete digital twin, including mechanical, electrical, and software components. The easy to use interface, with predictive Artificial Intelligence (AI) elements, helps users across the enterprise get up and running quickly and work smarter. Preconfigured solutions, such as Engineering Change, Release Management, and more, help users work more efficiently. Built on the Mendix™ software application platform, the knowledge contained in Teamcenter X can be integrated and extended across the entire enterprise.
"Teamcenter X combines the leading suite of PLM solutions and services with the leading low-code application platform Mendix to allow customers to deliver multi-domain products on time, with high quality, within budget, and exceeding customer expectations. Teamcenter X is a true SaaS solution, building on our PLM expertise and leveraging tomorrow's technology through microservices, artificial intelligence, and low-code development," said Joe Bohman, Senior Vice President for Teamcenter, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "This new evolution of Teamcenter can benefit businesses of all sizes, and we can't wait to work with new companies to help drive their PLM and contribute to the innovations of tomorrow."
Siemens also announces Teamcenter Share, a new cloud-based, design-centric project collaboration service designed for companies that want to move to an engineering-focused collaboration tool from local and networked hard drives, or generic cloud storage solutions. Share enables product development stakeholders to synchronize desktop files to secure cloud storage, where they can view and markup all common CAD formats from any device, and easily share project work with other stakeholders to facilitate collaboration on product development projects. Teamcenter Share also provides sophisticated Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities that can be easily accessed from a tablet or smartphone to enable users to better understand how designs will function in the intended environment.
