AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Year of the Reader 2022 has been declared by Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) Indie and the Authors Marketing International group, along with the largest indie author bookstore B4R.store.
These three organizations have joined forces to say "Thank You" to millions of readers around the world. During this year of gratitude, DEAR Indie will be creating events such as a summer Read-A-Thon to help raise money for schools and libraries. The National Authors Day program in November and a book drive at the Lone Star Festival and around the country.
"Authors do say 'Thank you,' when a reader buys a book, but we really wanted to show our appreciation for this group that inspires us to write great books," said B Alan Bourgeois founder and director of the three organizations. "It is important to not take Readers for granted. After all, without them, we would not have the joy of our words being read."
DEAR Indie (http://DEARIndie.org) is part of the nonprofit DEAR Texas, which raises funds for Title 1 Schools & Libraries through its Short Story contest and other fund-raising events.
B4R (http://B4R.store) is a bookstore that is exclusive to Indie Authors and helps them to compete against the big giants. They will be offering FREE eBooks and discounts throughout the year to support reading; this includes their Summer Reading List for the Read-A-Thon that will recommend indie books for all generations and levels of readers.
Authors Marketing International (http://AuthorsMarketing.org) will continue to help support the event and work with indie authors from around the world to create programs and events in their local community to support Reading and to promote the great books written by indie authors and those they continue to write.
To learn more about the Year of the Reader, check out the DEAR Indie website at http://Readers.DEARIndie.org You can also sign up to participate in or to have your school or library join the Read-A-Thon as one of the charities at the DearIndie.org website.
