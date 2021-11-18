DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Greyline Partners, LLC (Greyline), an industry-leading U.S. provider of governance and regulatory compliance solutions for private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, and investors, in its sale agreement to IQ-EQ, an Astorg portfolio company.
"The opportunity to represent Greyline in its sale demonstrates a great amount of trust in our team, which we truly appreciate," Corporate Shareholder Steven Bartz, who led the Greenberg Traurig team, said. "It is our honor to support the excellent work of Matt Okolita and the Greyline team, and to work with PL Advisors and BKD, who served as financial advisers to Greyline."
According to its website, Greyline is a partner-led compliance services business that employs 56 individuals across its six offices and is led by Managing Partner Matt Okolita. Also part of Greyline is GCM Advisory, an outsourced CFO, finance, and accounting business launched earlier this year. The Greyline team provides a range of services including regulatory compliance; management consulting and governance; outsourced operations and middle office services; and outsourced finance, accounting, and back-office services. The sale is expected to close before the end of the year.
Additional Greenberg Traurig deal-team members include Corporate Shareholder Thédoor Melchers and Associates Margaret Kim Heitjan and Chazz Sutherland; Tax Shareholder Labry Welty and Associates Blake Martin and Josh Prywes; Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Shareholder Gregory Casas; Finance Shareholder Lou Ann Brunenn and Associate Ruth Guo; Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Jerry Fellows; Labor & Employment Of Counsel Alicia Voltmer; Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Shareholder Jena Valdetero and Associate Philip Bryans; Export Controls & Economic Sanctions Shareholders Kara Bombach and Donald Stein, and Of Counsel Sonali Dohale; Investment Management Of Counsel Tanya Boyle; and others.
