Bogran to drive United Real Estate's key strategic initiatives, creating value for clients and United's national network of internal and external stakeholders
DALLAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United ® Real Estate announces the appointment of Leigh Ann Bogran to the position of Director, Strategic Project Management.
Bogran brings over 15 years of experience in project management, communications and marketing, including seven years in real estate project management and mergers and acquisitions. In her most recent role with LCMC Health, a six-hospital health system in Greater New Orleans, she led her organization's communication response efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida recovery.
"United Real Estate's rapid and substantial growth, along with our outlook for growth in the near term, requires that we remain steadfastly focused on execution around our key strategic initiatives. These initiatives and the tactics necessary to achieve them are squarely centered on delivering massive value to our shareholders and our internal and external stakeholders: our Investors, Brokers, Agents, Employees and our growing list of business partners," stated Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.
Bogran will work cross-departmentally and cross-functionally to manage multiple projects in driving forward United's key strategic initiatives and related projects.
"I'm thrilled to have been chosen to be part of the United Real Estate team. Over the last few weeks, while speaking with our leaders, managers and brokers across the country, our conversations centered around the consistent theme, How can we help our agents succeed? Our upcoming National Conference in May will be an incredible opportunity for our agents and leadership teams to celebrate their successes over the last two years while hearing about exciting opportunities for the future. I'm glad to be here!" stated Bogran.
To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.
About United Real Estate
United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 30 states with 110 offices and more than 16,000 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 20,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.
