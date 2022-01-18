DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALP strives to give hope, support, and paths of progress for children and their families living with autism and related disorders. With their vast network of community partnerships and ever-growing list of accepted insurances, families can receive quality support. ALP understands the importance of reaching children early and providing consistent support across their childhood in order to make a meaningful, lifelong impact on these individuals. By providing critical in-home support, families are able to build confidence, learn and grow together. ALP believes that a tailored, comprehensive care plan with a dedicated clinical team allows children and their family units to experience the most progress possible.
"We're committed to making progress possible for families in Texas by employing the best local clinical and operational leaders who strive to put families first," said Gina T. Chang, Ph.D., BCBA-D, CEO of ALP.
ALP is a national leader in the special needs field for over 30 years. They are headquartered in Monrovia, CA, employs over 280 Board Certified Behavior Analysts ("BCBAs") and has a total workforce of 3,000, including Behavior Technicians providing in-home and in-center ABA-based care across the country. Services include: Applied Behavioral Analysis and additionally offer speech, occupational, physical therapies, and diagnostic services in select regions. Treatment is now offered in 20 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
To learn more about Autism Learning Partners and its services, please visit AutismLearningPartners.com.
