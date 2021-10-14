HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston-based Latina businesswoman, philanthropist, children's rights advocate and National Hispanic Star Hubs Director Perla Tamez was recently named as an Impactadores Industriales/Industry Impactor who will be showcased in Microsoft's Legacy Project: Hispanic Latinx Heritage Edition.
Tamez is also the CEO of Dynamic Rehab Group LLC and founder of her Love Soldiers Foundation, a nonprofit which encourages volunteers to do acts of kindness in communities.
According to Microsoft, this interactive museum gallery celebrates and spotlights the legacies, achievements and contributions of a curated collection of Hispanic and Latinx people whose cultural roots originate from Central and South America, Mexico, Spain and the Caribbean. The gallery, an enriching learning initiative for all ages, presents an opportunity for visitors to learn about each of the honoree's accomplishments and contributions toward a reimagined world where everyone's voice is heard, invisible barriers are demolished, and the impossible does not exist.
"The Legacy Project – Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Edition is just one example of not only the amazing contributions that Hispanic and Latinx individuals have made to shape American History, but a reminder that this rich history is still alive and well happening every single day," said Microsoft Senior Director, Education D & I Community Program and Events Shy Averett. "We are excited to highlight these 38 game changers in the hope that they will inspire and encourage all students that no matter what the obstacle you can be anything, we want them to walk away and ask their selves, what is my legacy going to be."
Tamez, a first-generation American of Mexican heritage who grew up in McAllen, Texas, was honored to be part of the Impactadores Industriales/Industry Impactor category.
Tamez is a visionary serial entrepreneur, speech pathologist assistant, and public speaker. Her career has included overseeing startups ranging from healthcare clinics facilities, staffing professional services, publishing a local magazine, owning a high-end furniture store, real estate development, to the import and export of fruits and vegetables. Tamez is also known for her advocacy work for healthcare and children's rights policies. In her role as National Hispanic Star Hubs Director, she assists in helping this country's Hispanic families with outreach projects. Hispanic Star is a collective platform to unify Hispanics in the US and celebrate their contributions to the country.
"I very much thank Microsoft for recognizing the work I do on behalf of the many Hispanic communities in my area and throughout this country," she said. "Being a child of immigrant parents, this honor has special significance to me. Our Hispanic community needs to know positive stories of people who are making differences. With Microsoft giving us this platform, we can encourage the next generation to carry on the tradition of sharing their gifts and talents to honor our culture."
About Microsoft Legacy Project Museum:
The Legacy Project Virtual Museum is an interactive online gallery that was created to celebrate culture, diversity and inclusion, and honor incredible changemakers from the 20th and 21st centuries who are helping to make the world a better place for everyone. In this new Legacy Project "Hispanic & Latinx Edition" exhibit we are recognizing legacies, achievements, and the strength of Hispanic and Latinx communities.
About Perla Tamez:
Perla Tamez is a visionary serial entrepreneur, speech pathologist assistant, and public speaker. For the last decade, she has dedicated her life's work to empowering others to unlock their truest potential. From her thriving outpatient pediatric clinics to her advocacy work for healthcare and children's rights policies, this powerhouse is only at the beginning of creating her legacy. Perla's story begins in McAllen, Texas, where she was born and lived in the small town of Hidalgo, Texas, where she learned, at a very young age, to run fiercely in the direction of her dreams.
At 21, she founded her first outpatient pediatric clinic, which has grown into one of the largest providers in South Texas. She has been at the helm of startups ranging from healthcare clinics facilities, staffing professional services, publishing a local magazine, owning a high end furniture store, real estate development, to the import and export of fruits and vegetables. In addition, she is passionate about lobbying politics, international travel, youth outreach, prison rehabilitation system, and launched a business model in real estate private equity investments. In 2014, her unmatched and innovative talent for business was honored as she received the Small Business Administration Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Region VI, representing Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
In 2019, Perla joined forces with Hispanic Star to help Hispanic families all across the United States. Together Hispanic Star and Perla have helped millions of families all across the country with the help of companies like Proctor & Gamble, Hornitos and Modelo. Clearly, Perla Tamez is a force to be reckoned with and a dynamic trailblazer to watch. For more information, visit http://www.theperlatamez.com. ###
