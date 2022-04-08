Timely debut memoir, STANDING UP TO CHINA: How A Whistleblower Risked Everything for His Country by Ashley Yablon, Esq. releases this week.
DALLAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standing Up to China: How a Whistleblower Risked Everything for His Country (Brown Books Publishing; On Sale: April 5, 2022) tells the thrilling true story of Ashley Yablon—a whistleblower who risked his life and career to expose his company's illegal business dealings with Iran. In his debut nonfiction, Yablon recounts the national headline spiral that followed his affidavit leak, outing him as an informant to the F.B.I. Yablon's memoir takes readers with him on a head-to-head legal battle against the world's top Chinese telecoms giant.
As the freshly minted general counsel for ZTE, Yablon believed he'd landed his dream job. That was, until a confidential meeting in China where Yablon uncovered his company's illegal scheme to sell billions of dollars' worth of surveillance equipment to embargoed countries. If overlooked, the transactions could have led to critical security threats against the United States. Yablon's choice to become an informant and expose illegal trade within his company led him down a course of personal and professional peril that ended with ZTE pleading guilty. This resulted in the largest fine levied in U.S. history at the conclusion of the court case in March of 2017: $1.2 billion in criminal and civil penalties.
Standing Up to China remains more relevant than ever today. As reported during the Defense Intelligence Agency's annual threat assessment, China remains unquestionably "the primary danger to U.S. national security," and ZTE continues to make headlines with new bribery and corruption allegations. Even ten years after the whistle was blown, the domino effect of Yablon's actions continues to assist in rooting out corruption within the Chinese tech behemoth.
Praise for STANDING UP TO CHINA: How a Whistleblower Risked Everything for His Country
"Yablon's story reads like a John Grisham novel." —Steve Kardell, Founder of Kardell Law Group and Whistleblower Law Attorney
"His story reads like an action thriller but is real life inside China's major international corporations whose leaders believe, as one of Yablon's bosses told him, that U.S. laws are only 'suggestions.' If you wonder why China, under the misrule of the Chinese Communist Party, will never become a responsible member of the existing world order, respect international law or abide by its agreements, read Standing Up to China." —Steven W. Mosher, China Expert, Author of Bully of Asia: Why China's Dream is the New Threat to World Order
"A microcosm of why whistleblowers are vital: they change the course of history by using freedom of speech to expose the dark side of corporate and governmental bureaucracies. This book is a must-read for anyone who doubts how one person can make a difference armed only with the truth."—Tom Devine, Legal Director of the Government Accountability Project, Ambassador of Whistleblowing for the State Department, and author of The Corporate Whistleblower's Survival Guide
Media Contact
Amy Goppert, https://www.brownbooks.com/, 972-381-0009, amy.goppert@theagencyatbb.com
SOURCE Brown Books Publishing