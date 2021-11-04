PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heart to Heart Hospice, a leader in hospice services since 2003, will soon be opening a new Hospice Inpatient Center in the Detroit area. The facility, scheduled to begin taking patients winter 2021-2022, will be located in Troy, Mich.
Kelly Mitchell, Heart to Heart's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said the hospice provider will be leasing space inside the Belmar Oakland Assisted Living facility at 5990 N. Adams Road in Troy. "We are excited about this opportunity to expand our outreach within the community and to offer this important service to more patients and families in the Detroit area," Mitchell said. "We expect to be open to accept eligible hospice patients shortly."
The new Hospice Inpatient Center will be designed to create a home-like environment for hospice patients in the event of a medical crisis or when caregivers need a break from their duties. Although most hospice care is provided in the home, a patient may qualify for inpatient care to control acute pain and other symptoms, or to provide a respite for caregivers.
"Our goal is to provide comfort and dignity," said Mitchell, "and our new Inpatient Center will include a full array of amenities to meet the needs of both patients and their loved ones."
The Inpatient Center will be staffed by healthcare professionals specially trained in hospice care. The Heart to Heart Hospice interdisciplinary team consists of physicians, nurses, hospice aides, social workers, chaplains, volunteers, and bereavement specialists. Together, they provide the specific medical, emotional, spiritual, and practical support patients and their families need.
About Heart to Heart Hospice
Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 52 locations in Texas, Michigan, and Indiana. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.
