HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- alliantgroup is proud to announce the addition of Internal Revenue Service veteran Donald Sniezek who will serve as a Senior Technical Advisor.
Sniezek joins alliantgroup from the IRS, where he spent more than 34 years of his career, holding a number of Senior Executive Service positions culminating in appointment as Director of Examination Headquarters for the Small Business and Self-Employed (SBSE) Division. He will use his years of experience at the IRS to assist alliantgroup's clients as a technical advisor and ambassador for U.S. small and medium sized businesses (SMBs).
"I am excited to join alliantgroup and continue my career-long mission to serve small and medium sized American businesses," said Sniezek. "I look forward to applying my years of IRS and technical expertise to help our clients compete, innovate and create jobs within compliance of the Internal Revenue Code. The firm's values and strong support for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are paramount to me and drew me to alliantgroup."
As the Director of Headquarters Examination, Sniezek's responsibilities included executive oversight of SBSE division field and specialty examination policy, compliance strategies, quality and technical support.
Steven Miller is alliantgroup's National Director of Tax and worked with Sniezek at the IRS. "Don is expert in reporting, data analytics and compliance planning. At the IRS, I saw his executive oversight on this front with SMBs, but also with large corporate examinations and field operations for the Western Practice."
"It's an honor to have Don join the Alliant National team," said Eric Hylton, alliantgroup's National Director of Compliance. "I worked with Don at the IRS, and his integrity and knowledge will assist our clients across all compliance concerns, including our utilizing his unique talents and experience with regards to corporate investigations, research and development credits, as well as his knowledge of the employee retention credit."
"Bringing on former IRS executives like Don, who have implemented policies and procedures around these incentives and credits, continues our mission to help our clients maximize their allowable benefits," said Shane Frank, alliantgroup Chief Risk Officer. "Don will be invaluable at helping our clients navigate the complexities to get the most out of their claims."
"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Don to the alliantgroup family. His years of technical and management experience at the IRS will make our already excellent client experience that much better. As an engineer he's also a staunch advocate for STEM fields, making him a perfect fit for our team," said Dhaval Jadav, alliantgroup CEO.
Sniezek is an engineer and has IRS field and management experience with IRS engineering operations. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Master's in Mining Engineering.
alliantgroup is a management consulting company with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. We are proud to have helped over 27,000 businesses claim more than $16 billion in credits and incentives. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.
