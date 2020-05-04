SAN ANTONIO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coviant Software, a provider of Managed File Transfer software that provides an easy way to automate, secure, manage, and audit file transfers while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance, has extended its Diplomat MFT product to support the Google Cloud Healthcare API. This move follows quickly after the announcement by Google that the Cloud Healthcare API is now generally available, making Coviant Software the first and only MFT vendor to fully support Google Cloud Healthcare API for data exchange.
The Google Cloud Healthcare API provides a suite of capabilities designed to enable standardized data exchanges between healthcare applications and solutions built on Google Cloud. It provides support for FHIR, DICOM, and HL7 data integration, and is fully HIPAA compliant. Once stored in data sets on the Google Cloud Platform, the healthcare data can be de-identified for privacy, and can be easily integrated into data processing, analytics, and AI on the platform.
Coviant Software Diplomat MFT provides automated, secure file transfers from any endpoint, to any endpoint. "Diplomat MFT already supports easily transferring data to Google Cloud Storage," says Greg Hoffer, CEO of Coviant Software. "When we learned that the Google Cloud Healthcare API plays an important role in the management, analytics, and exchange of this important and sensitive data, we quickly extended our solution to make integration into the Google Cloud Healthcare API as simple as ticking a box and filling in a few fields. Now healthcare customers can leverage the cost savings and security of Google Cloud storage and easily take advantage of the power and flexibility of Google Cloud Healthcare API."
Coviant Diplomat MFT is a cross-platform software solution that runs on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid deployment. It takes less than an hour for customers to install and configure the solution for their first automated file transfer. If you are interested in learning more or obtaining a free trial license of the industry leading Diplomat MFT, you can visit us at https://www.coviantsoftware.com/contact, send an email to 239144@email4pr.com, or call us at 781-210-3310 x100.
About Coviant Software
Coviant Software has been delivering secure file transfer automation solutions since 2004, used by hundreds of businesses to meet the business and technology needs of an increasingly interconnected global marketplace. Coviant is the winner of multiple industry awards for the effectiveness and value of its Diplomat MFT product. For more information, visit https://www.coviantsoftware.com
