SAN ANTONIO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of its outstanding service and performance, Ward North American received the 2022 MSC Agent of the Year Service Excellence Award from the American Trucking Association (ATA).
As the moving and storage industry's highest honor, this award reflects Ward North American's commitment to professional, efficient moving services that meet clients' needs with meticulous effort and unceasing customer care.
"What makes me so proud is that the team gets recognized for the hard work that they do every single day," says Kevin Ankenbauer, owner of Ward North American. "This is testimony that my team is focused on each individual customer every single day of every single week of every single year."
The ATA's Moving & Storage Conference (MSC), the leading national organization for moving companies and their suppliers, bestows the Agent of the Year Service Excellence Award to only one of the nation's more than 3,500 van line agents. The award is based on nominations from the agent's van line and a proven track record of service that benefits clients, the industry, and the community as a whole.
The winning agent demonstrates the following achievements:
- Industry-changing innovation
- Corporate responsibility and community benefits
- Employee support
- Enhanced industry image
- Best practices development
For Ward North American, part of its industry and client-changing innovation comes through Ward University, the company's employee training program that also provides free training for agents throughout the moving industry.
"This is our way of paying it forward," says Kevin. "We feel like the industry has blessed us, so we want to bless the industry. More than 120 agents have been trained at Ward University to the same exceptional standards to which we train our own employees."
Ward North American also reached an unprecedented milestone when it won the 2022 Agent of the Year Service Excellence Award: It became the first agent in the history of the award to win it twice. The first time the company won was in 2014.
As a two-time recipient of this top award, Ward North American cements its place as a leader in customer service and proves that its professional training, expert services, comprehensive customer support, and unwavering dedication to treating every single move with the same equal care is an integral part of the way it does business.
"We are very committed to the culture of excellence," Kevin says. "Winning this award twice solidifies that fact. I am so proud that we have this culture of unbelievable people that go above and beyond."
Ward North American's excellence has also been recognized numerous times through awards across the industry, including winning the Agent of the Year award from their van line, North American Van Lines, 12 out of the last 18 years. Other awards have included North American Van Line's Quality Through Safety Award in the Over One Million Mile category, as well as regional sales awards, top quality awards, and operational excellence awards. Ward North American has won many of these awards multiple times, in recognition of its outstanding performance on behalf of its clients.
"Our success is only driving us to continue improving," Kevin says. "We will build upon our success, continuing to pursue innovation and excellence on behalf of all our clients."
Ward North American received its award at the ATA's MSC Annual Event which took place March 7-9 in Orlando, FL.
