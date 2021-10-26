GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group—an award-winning event marketing and experiential design firm—is pleased to announce that the company will be returning to EXHIBITORLIVE, a professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketing enthusiasts. The annual event runs October 31-November 3, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
According to The Trade Group's Chief Revenue Officer Malcolm Gilvar, "We are beyond excited to return to Las Vegas and 'Reconnect with the industry' for EXHIBITORLIVE 2021. We look most forward to this show every year because it's 'our show', where colleagues from our industry get together, share ideas and refuel our passion for face-to-face marketing. After what has been a historically challenging time for our industry, we're 100% ready to celebrate what the future holds."
EXHIBITORLIVE 2021 will be the event's official long-awaited LIVE return since COVID-19, as the pandemic forced delays and cancelation of the event in 2020.
Experience Experiences. The Trade Group looks forward to shining a spotlight on their core competency of crafting unique and engaging experiences - honed over the past two decades supporting many of the nation's most recognizable consumer brands.
"When most people think of exhibit design for B-to-B events they are limited to a narrow set of tools that include structure, lighting, video and meeting spaces. Over the years, working with consumer brands we have broadened that toolset to include anything the imagination allows from double-deckers with slides, army tank demolitions, to sumo wrestling competitions - all providing immersive experiences that create deep connections with consumers who leave the event as "fans". Our job, working with our B-to-B exhibitors is to understand their brand, the wants and needs of their target buyer and design an exhibit solution that will use experiential elements to attract, engage, and immerse - the possibilities are endless," Gilvar says.
The Trade Group welcomes EXHIBITORLIVE attendees and other exhibitors to stop by booth #339, say hello, and reconnect. Representatives will be available to discuss the latest advancements in exhibit design, interactive technology, motion graphics, videography, experiential marketing, brand activations and more.
To learn more about The Trade Group's event marketing solutions, call (800) 343-2005 or visit tradegroup.com.
ABOUT THE TRADE GROUP
The Trade Group is an award-winning, full-service event marketing and creative design firm specializing in exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, videography, experiential marketing and more. Since 1986, the company's team of event, design, and engineering experts has helped thousands of clients amplify their brands and successfully navigate a wide range of events and experiences.
Media Contact
Sierra Reed, The Trade Group, 800-343-2005, sreed@tradegroup.com
SOURCE The Trade Group