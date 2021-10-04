AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Dealers' Choice Awards winners were recently announced, and RoadVantage was once again presented top choice Diamond Awards for best F&I Products and F&I Product Training in the automotive industry. This is the second consecutive year the company has won Diamond in these two categories and the fifth year in a row to win Diamond for F&I Products, including 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
"We are honored to receive Diamond Awards in two categories for the second straight year," said RoadVantage CEO Garret Lacour. "Winning distinguished awards like these recognizes our success in holding our company to the highest standards. We want to thank the Dealers who voted for us, our Agent Partners who bring our programs to their clients, and our RoadVantage team members who are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience every day."
This is the seventeenth year that the Dealers' Choice Awards program has recognized the automotive industry's best vendors, suppliers, and finance partners. Dealers and dealership personnel nationwide were asked to complete at least five categories in an online survey and score their selected provider on quality, value, customer service, and whether they would recommend that provider to another dealer. The top three companies in each category were awarded Diamond for first place, Platinum for second place, and Gold for third place.
"These esteemed awards belong to the entire RoadVantage team for providing our customers the best experience possible," said RoadVantage President Randy Ross. "Winning Diamond Awards for best F&I Products for five years running demonstrates our desire to be constantly evolving to meet the needs and expectations of today's consumers. We are very proud of this recognition and want to thank all the Dealers and our Agent Partners for supporting us."
About RoadVantage
Fueled by innovation, led by industry veterans, and powered by passion to create a better customer experience, RoadVantage is the #1-rated F&I provider in the industry. With a team that leverages technology and a streamlined approach, RoadVantage is setting new standards for performance, with exclusionary programs providing the most comprehensive coverages available anywhere in the industry today. RoadVantage's industry-leading service levels result in 98% of claims approved in seven minutes or less and 99% of claims paid within 1 hour of receipt of the signed invoice. RoadVantage offers a full portfolio of mechanical VSC and ancillary products through certified agents and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.roadvantage.com.
See more about the RoadVantage Dealers' Choice Award here: http://roadvantage.com/2021-double-diamond-award-winner/
See the announcement article in F&I and Showroom: https://www.autodealertodaymagazine.com/365811/2021-dealers-choice-awards-winners-announced
