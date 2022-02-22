SEGUIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Seguin Independent School District officially announced it has joined the Texas Purchasing Group, an e-sourcing solution from bidnet direct that provides over 50 local government agencies throughout Texas a solution for bid and vendor management. Seguin ISD invites all potential vendors to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/seguinindependentschooldistrict to access its upcoming solicitations.
Before joining the Texas Purchasing Group, Seguin ISD published solicitations directly to their website. This process will continue with notices, but all vendors must register to the Texas Purchasing Group to download documents and view the full solicitation details. By publishing future solicitations on the Texas Purchasing Group, Seguin ISD will be able to track every step of the process and have a much more transparent bid process. Participating government agencies using the Texas Purchasing Group can track full business details of the vendors who view an RFP, which ones download the related documents, and if needed, whether they saw an addendum.
Seguin ISD invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Texas Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/texas/seguinindependentschooldistrict include:
- Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 52 Participating Agencies
- Notification of Term – Contract Expiration
- Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided
- Full Customer Service Support
About the Seguin Independent School District:
Seguin Independent School District is located 30 minutes east of San Antonio and 50 minutes southwest of Austin in the growing community of Seguin, TX. Seguin ISD is the largest school district in Guadalupe County and encompasses 365 square miles. It serves 7,203 pre-kindergarten through twelfth-grade students and employs 1,024 total staff and 471 teachers.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Texas Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
