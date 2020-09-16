AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM), a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions, announced today its partnership with Push to Talk International (PTTI), a leading supplier of Push-to-Talk-over-Cellular (PTToC) services in the UK and Ireland.
This partnership will enable PTTI to provide its wide range of customers with Sonim's ultra-rugged XP8 Android smartphone. The XP8 includes many Push to Talk (PTT) specific features and is backed by a three-year comprehensive warranty, providing PTTI customers with the assurances and support they need in today's PTT environment.
"Operationally the work environment has changed radically for most companies," said Aidan Hoey, Commercial Director, PTTI. "In the new normal this means the need for much improved communications and increased duty of care for workers. Having a device partner such as Sonim gives us the confidence we need to deliver our enhanced solution."
The Sonim XP8's dedicated, one touch PTT and ability to power remote speaker microphones without additional batteries are crucial features for emergency communication, making the device suitable for operational verticals such as public safety, manufacturing, logistics, construction, and utilities.
"Sonim is very pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Push to Talk International," said Michael Harlas, Global Channel Manager, Sonim Technologies. "PTTI strives to provide their users with the best quality products, and we're honored to now be a part of their portfolio."
About Sonim
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.
About Push to Talk International
Push to Talk International Limited ("PTTi") is the largest supplier of Push to Talk two-way radio services in the UK and Ireland. With customers ranging from security teams, bus, rail and truck transport companies, through to hospitals, retail chains and sports stadiums, PTTi provides companies with instant group communications with added safety features and coupled with full suite of mobile functionality.