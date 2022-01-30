FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ricky D. Sluder engages readers in conversation with a unique, reflection-based approach like no other book in ACCEPTING TRUTH, FINDING HOPE! ($18.99, paperback, 9781662839276; $28.99, hardcover, 9781662842108; $8.99, e-book, 9781662839283).
Ricky D. Sluder invites his readers into a "non-preachy" discussion about four needs that only God can fulfill in each person: acceptance, struggling with identity, feeling insecure, and wanting to understand one's purpose for living. By way of example, the author shares his own personal struggles along with scriptural references to provide living examples from biblical history. He includes raw analysis and real-world applications of the book's message, aimed at helping readers understand God's true character and nature as it relates to those four needs.
Sluder's transparency throughout the book is admirable as he empowers readers to reflect on one's own past, present, and future self. He serves as an inspiration for anyone willing to take the step toward accepting Truth and finding Hope, just as he did.
"On February 12, 2017, God gave me four words as my ministry," said Sluder. "They are Acceptance, Identity, Security, and Purpose. He led me to write this book, with conversational tone and the use of personal and biblical stories, to immerse the reader in a riveting conversation about adversity, failure, and triumph designed to empower the reader to take the step toward accepting Truth that the reader may find Hope."
Ricky D. Sluder is a son and Outlaw Disciple of Jesus Christ. His identity is not the countless lies of a painful past. As previously mentioned, "Acceptance, Identity, Security, and Purpose" are the four words God provided to Sluder for ministry, and he plans to spend the rest of his life helping others accept Truth, that they might find hope. Sluder enjoys writing, public speaking, watching college football (Gig 'em Aggies), being a husband, a father, and a friend. A native Texan, he resides in Fort Worth.
