DALLAS, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wish you were anywhere else but home right now? While millions of Americans prepare for a new month of stay at home orders, Travelocity is helping travel fans wander the world – virtually, of course – with new video backgrounds for BlueJeans and Zoom featuring the Roaming Gnome.
The free video backgrounds feature everyone's favorite globetrotter paddle boarding at sunset, hot air ballooning above the canopy and hang-gliding amidst the mountaintops in far-fetched destinations around the world. Instructions to download or add the video backdrops on BlueJeans are available on the Travelocity blog.
The three new conference call backdrops are available May 1, May 5 and May 8, 2020 and come with a bonus for anyone looking to fill their travel fix. Followers of the Roaming Gnome on Instagram can win $250 toward a future trip when they play a quick game of "where in the world is the Roaming Gnome." The first 10 commenters to correctly guess the place or country of that day's latest Zoom or BlueJeans background will win a personal hotel promo code valid for one year on Travelocity.com or in the Travelocity mobile app.
Follow the Roaming Gnome (@RoamingGnome) and check back on May 5 and May 8 for new backgrounds for your next meeting and to enter to win $250 toward a future trip from Travelocity.
