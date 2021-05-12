CONROE, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technomark North America has partnered with BAND-IT Identification Solutions to provide a permanent marking solution for BAND-IT metal ID bands in a high-volume production environment.
BAND-IT colored bands are used for frac iron recertification, asset management, and other visual identification programs. BAND-IT COLOR-IT® technology resists weathering and color fading, with 16 stocked colors available for same-day delivery and custom powder coating available for non-standard colors. BAND-FAST® preassembled band and clips allow for a safe, quick installation.
BAND-IT marking integrations are available for both the Multi-4 dot peen marking system and Graphix laser marking workstation with 3-up BAND-IT metal ID band loading fixture. The custom tooling solutions for Technomark industrial marking equipment increase production throughput and lower total cost of ownership.
Technomark has been operating and supplying expertise with industrial marking equipment since 2000. In 2018, Technomark established a direct OEM presence in the USA with the opening of Technomark North America. Today, Technomark North America is the only OEM of dot peen and laser marking systems with USA headquarters located in the south-central United States. Our centralized location lowers your total cost of ownership (TCO) by reducing shipping costs and delivery lead times, propelling Technomark to become the fastest-growing brand of permanent marking systems in the Americas region.
BAND-IT, a unit of IDEX Corporation, is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of engineered fastening solutions. Whether it's your family driving cross-country, workers on an oil rig at sea, astronauts in space, or military troops deployed around the world, the equipment that moves them has been designed for safety and security under harsh conditions. That's why airbag manufacturers, energy companies, the aerospace industry and our own military trust the quality, durability and diverse fastening capabilities of BAND-IT clamps. When it's not just mission critical, but mission crucial, it better be BAND-IT!
