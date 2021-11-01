SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families, launches its second annual Veterans Day campaign, "11 Days of Impact," to highlight the great contributions of America's military and its families to our nation. From November 1 – 11, Operation Homefront, along with their dedicated partners and the American public, will share the stories of service and ask donors to help raise $222,000 Veterans Day week to support those military families struggling to make ends meet. Content will feature special messages from President and CEO John Pray, US Army Veteran and two-time Paralympic triathlete Melissa Stockwell and John Heald, Senior Cruise Director and Brand Ambassador for Carnival Cruise Line.
Veterans Day represents a day of appreciation for America's veterans, service members and their families. It's a perfect time to thank them for their dedicated service to the nation and remember their service and sacrifice. For Operation Homefront, it is also a time to ensure Americans know that some military families struggle to make ends meet, and that this organization stands ready to ensure that we can help all military and veteran families start strong, and stay strong, through their service, and ultimately, back to a successful transition to civilian life.
"We are incredibly grateful to the many partners who have joined us for this very special campaign as we seek to serve our military families in their time of need for all that they have done for all of us in our nation's time of need," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray, Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Over the course of the next 11 days, culminating in Veterans Day, all Americans can show their support of this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens and help us give them the opportunity to thrive in the communities -- our communities -- they have worked so hard to protect."
The "11 Days of Impact" Campaign is part of Operation Homefront's "Start Strong, Stay Strong" public awareness campaign, which is sponsored by Procter&Gamble. Carnival Cruise Line, CSX, Norton Lifelock, and Zips Car Wash are among those who have joined the "11 Days of Impact" campaign and are engaging customers and employees to raise awareness and funds for military families. The funds raised will help provide the programs military families need to help them overcome financial hardships and start strong as they begin their service and stay strong as they transition back to civilian life.
Join the challenge to help make life-changing impact on military families today, and follow the 11 Days of Impact on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. More information on how to participate is available at http://www.OperationHomefront.org/11DaysofImpact.
About Operation Homefront:
Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit https://OperationHomefront.org.
About Start Strong, Stay Strong
Operation Homefront launched 'Start Strong, Stay Strong,' a national brand campaign in March 2021. The initiative brings much-needed attention to the dedicated service of our military families and the support that Americans can provide to build the stability and connections these families deserve to start strong in their communities and stay strong throughout their journeys. #StartStrongStayStrong. Find out more at https://operationhomefront.org/startstrongstaystrong.
