DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Captello, the event industry's premium universal lead capture and engagement software platform, has partnered with Jifflenow, a leading meeting scheduling and automation platform, to develop integration for fluid data transfer between the platforms.
Contact information collected from badges, business cards, kiosks, and digital activations anywhere in the world by Captello's Universal Lead Capture and engagement software can now pass instantly to a company's Jifflenow account, enabling them to manage and schedule meetings efficiently, check participants into existing meetings, track meeting attendance, and view meeting reports without entering contact information manually.
"The partnership between Jifflenow and Captello combines the simplicity of lead capture with the power of Jifflenow's eEvent meeting scheduling software to provide a number of benefits for event professionals." Ryan Schefke, CEO - Captello
By combining the power of premium lead capture with Jifflenow's meeting scheduling software, event teams are able to take prospects from the moment of data capture to "booked meeting" status in a matter of seconds.
The new integration:
- Enhances the attendee experience by streamlining the meeting check-in process.
- Makes scheduling ad-hoc meetings onsite easier.
- Increases the accuracy of attendance data and overall meeting metrics.
- Reduces bottlenecks at congested registration desks, as well as related stress.
"Event marketers are constantly looking for ways to drive more customer meetings at events to advance the sales pipeline and deliver real ROI from their marketing spend. Integration with Captello enables simplifying scheduling meetings with scanned leads." Charles Conway, Head of Professional Services, Jifflenow
Development in software and technology supporting the events space are rapidly changing the industry and producing new best practices for event success. To learn more about how Captello and Jifflenow can improve overall success at your next event:
About Jifflenow
Jifflenow is the world's most comprehensive meeting automation platform, helping global enterprises accelerate business growth by automating the scheduling, management, and analysis of B2B in-person and virtual meetings. Jifflenow has transformed customer meeting management from an offline workflow to an automated, streamlined and online process with measurable results and actionable insights. Jifflenow is headquartered in Silicon Valley, US.
About Captello
Captello provides cloud-based marketing and sales automation solutions that help businesses worldwide attract, convert and close leads.
Lead capture enthusiasts, such as trade show coordinators, retail marketers, and event marketers directly benefit from improved lead retrieval workflow, in particular, being able to send marketing qualified leads to an endless array of CRM and marketing automation platforms. The solution empowers enthusiasts to do their job better by effectively measuring results, capturing crucial sales insights, and supercharging their organization with a seamless lead flow process from capture to close.
