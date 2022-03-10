AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marathon Kids is once again teaming up with Aquasana, maker of award-winning water filtration products for the home and on-the-go, to help school children establish strong, healthy foundations. During National Nutrition Month, the two Austin-based organizations – together with a panel of medical, nutrition and culinary experts – are raising awareness and emphasizing the need for kids to eat healthfully, hydrate with clean, filtered water, and stay physically active for a lifetime of wellness.
Celebrated each March, National Nutrition Month® is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to highlight the importance of healthful eating and physical activity habits. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 5 American children have obesity. Starting today, Aquasana and Marathon Kids will give away prizes to promote the theme of EAT, HYDRATE, MOVE, including Aquasana's reusable water filter bottles, which remove up to 99% of bacteria, lead, chlorine, cryptosporidium, and giardia from tap water for hydrating on the go. Visit @Aquasana and @MarathonKids on Instagram for details.
Additionally, Aquasana and Marathon Kids tapped a panel of experts to provide insight into the critical role that healthful eating, proper hydration and physical activity play in achieving proper nutrition and overall wellness. Families can visit Aquasana.com to find everyday tips from a nationally recognized family physician and parenting expert; chef, author and host of a children's TV show promoting healthy eating; and team of nutritional science scholars from the Michael & Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living, UTHealth School of Public Health.
Marathon Kids' purpose is to increase daily physical activity by engaging kids in a positive, goal-driven program that challenges them to run, jog, walk or move over the course of a season. The program uses a volunteer-led coaching model combining award-winning technology and evidence-based practices to build a structured physical education program. Active kids need plenty of water daily, and they can work with their Marathon Kids coaches to set hydration goals along with their daily distance targets.
"Aquasana is thrilled to help a locally-based organization like Marathon Kids set children on a long and healthy path through adulthood," said Derek Mellencamp, General Manager at Aquasana. "We believe having access to clean, filtered water is essential to overall wellness and proper nutrition. As a parent, keeping our kids healthy, hydrated and active is more important – and challenging – than ever. We are proud to support Marathon Kids in directly impacting the lives of school children here in Austin and across the nation."
Research shows that when kids feel healthy, they perform better in school, make better choices, and exhibit better behavior. For 26 years, Marathon Kids has transformed the lives of millions of children through running programs at schools, community-based organizations, and camps. The non-profit will use Aquasana's donation to help more children of all backgrounds and abilities access the non-profit's programming, set healthy habits and achieve more than they ever thought possible.
About Marathon Kids
Marathon Kids shows kids through running that they can achieve more than they ever thought possible. Kids in the program work at their own pace to run or walk the equivalent mileage of four marathons (or more!). They run one lap at a time, one day at a time, and before they know it, they've gone farther than they ever dreamed. Kids enrolled in the program have a network of dedicated adults showing them how it's done, and most importantly, a motivated and inspiring coach supporting them every step of the way. For more information, visit marathonkids.com.
About Aquasana
Aquasana, an A. O. Smith Corporation company (NYSE-AOS), is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellness of every home by delivering clean, healthy and great-tasting water through its best-in-class water filtration systems. Aquasana's family of award-winning premium water filters—including whole-house filtration systems, shower filters, under-sink filters, countertop filters, reverse osmosis systems and portable filter bottles—provide easy and immediate access to healthy water at home and on the go. For more information, visit aquasana.com.
