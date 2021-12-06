DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Legal is honored to announce they are the winner of the 2021 American Lawyer Industry Award for Best Provider Collaboration, along with their co-collaborator for the award submission, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Freshfields is one of the largest and most prestigious international law firms. Level Legal is a global elite legal services provider.
This distinction honors the unique type of collaboration clients seek to most effectively and efficiently handle their matters. The criteria focused on how two teams came to work together on a matter and how they best brought forward their specific business models, capabilities, and skill sets to jointly solve the client's problem.
The award-winning submission was based on work done collaboratively between Level Legal and the Washington, D.C. antitrust practice of Freshfields. Level Legal supported Freshfields on previous matters and that existing relationship, combined with Level Legal's experience in antitrust reviews, led to Freshfields' selecting them to handle a particularly complex, voluminous DOJ second request. Selecting Level Legal enabled Freshfields lawyers to focus on higher value, strategic initiatives while also controlling costs for the client.
"We could not be prouder that this award is really honoring the project teams and their good work," said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. "It also helps that the two organizations share a similar purpose and set of values. This gives us a common sense of identity throughout a matter. It allows us to work at the speed of trust, and to win an award specifically about collaboration? It doesn't get any better."
For more information on Level Legal please visit http://www.levellegal.com.
