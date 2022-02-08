DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnAsset Intelligence, the pioneer in supply chain monitoring solutions, and Mitsubishi Logistics, Japan's leading pharma logistics company, have entered into a Partnership Agreement to supply IoT solutions for tracking and monitoring shipments in the APAC region. Mitsubishi Logistics will leverage its partnership with OnAsset to enhance the services it provides customers. Specifically, Mitsubishi Logistics will use OnAsset's family of asset monitoring technologies to deliver real-time intelligence on critical shipments including pharmaceuticals and perishables.
"Covid brought about significant change in supply chains and shippers are looking for intelligent solutions to monitor more than just the location of valuable shipments," said Adam Crossno, CEO of OnAsset Intelligence. "The challenge of supply chain disruption is huge, and shippers who can navigate it more efficiently and effectively gain competitive advantage. We are excited to be partnering with Mitsubishi Logistics to deliver solutions to their customers in Japan and the wider APAC region."
Mitsubishi Logistics is deploying OnAsset solutions to deliver enhanced supply chain visibility to customers. The robust technology is delivering the insights ML customers need to understand the location and condition of their valuable shipments anywhere in the world.
Mitsubishi Logistics' continuous evaluation of the market ensures their customers' needs are met. Increasingly, customers require the ability to track and monitor shipments across all modes of transportation. Furthermore, customers demand intelligence on not just the whereabouts of the shipment but also details on the temperature, humidity, motion, light and shock, details which are particularly important with pharmaceuticals and perishables.
With LTE communications and a variety of other wireless and sensor capabilities, the OnAsset Intelligence family of devices delivers global operability and regulatory compliant solutions to continuously monitor high-velocity supply chains.
About Mitsubishi Logistics
Founded in 1972, Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation is one of the leading providers of logistics services in Japan, with offices throughout the world. ML is engaged in air and ocean freight forwarding business as an International Freight Forwarder and a Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier licensed by the Federal Maritime Commission. MLA is also a member of multiple trade associations, as well as a certified member of the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism.
About OnAsset
OnAsset has been providing cargo edge technology for detailed insight on shipments of valuable goods since 2005. OnAsset's products deliver piece-level tracking across all modes of transportation in an environmentally sustainable way. OnAsset's dedication to innovation has led to 17 patents, approval by 95 percent of worldwide airlines, coverage in over 160 countries, and millions of shipments annually. Learn more at http://www.onasset.com and follow OnAsset on LinkedIn.
