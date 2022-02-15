FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company has been selected by repeat-client TIG Real Estate Services, as the general contractor for a new industrial development. Located on Old Gerault Road in Flower Mound, the 127,810-square-foot build-to-suit development will serve as the new global headquarters for Niagara, a leading manufacturer of water and energy-conservation products and services.
Designed by Meinhardt & Associates, the new building will feature a 49' clear height, 19 overhead dock doors and one drive-up ramp, and aluminum and tinted glass punched windows around the storefront with smooth concrete-finish tilt wall panels. Unique to this project, there is a decorative canopy element at the main entrance – which adds to the face value of the development.
This will be Cadence McShane's fifth and largest project constructed on behalf of TIG.
"As always, Cadence McShane's team has created a platform for delivering great results, competitive pricing, and quality communication," said John Walsh, President of TIG Real Estate Services. "During these tumultuous times, this has been a critical component in TIG's ability to provide exceptional service to our clients and partners."
Construction has begun with demolition of the existing building, and will also include installation of storm, sewer, and water utilities, improvements to Old Gerault Road, and utility connections above and below the site. Additionally, Cadence McShane will include a retaining wall which will run along the south, east, and north edges of the 7.59-acre site.
"We thoroughly enjoy working with John Walsh and the group at TIG and are confident this project will be a success in every facet," commented Will Hodges, President of Cadence McShane. "We look forward to helping Niagara realize their vision and exceeding their expectations."
The project is slated for completion in late 2022.
About Cadence McShane Construction Company
Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane Construction Company (CMC) has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Education, Multifamily, Senior Living, Commercial, and Industrial market sectors, we offer design-build, and construction management services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. CMC is part of The McShane Companies and, along-side our sister company McShane Construction, is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in the United States, with Top-10 rankings across the Multifamily, Senior Living and Education sectors. For additional information, visit the firm's website at http://www.cadencemcshane.com.
