DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITServe Alliance has raised an amount of $200,000 to fight COVID-19 Pandemic to help support the people of India during these challenging times. This 2nd wave of Covid-19 variant has been unlike any in the past and has a very little warning when impacted. Time and again, ITServe Members have come together voluntarily and raised these funds in a record time of 4 days and used those funds to identify, source, and supply the much-needed equipment viz., 200 Oxygen Concentrators and 20 Ventilators through SEVA International and U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Members have raised over a quarter-million dollars when COVID-19 hit us here at home in the U.S.A and donated those proceeds to help the communities across the 16 Chapters throughout the country. ITServe Alliance is proud of its members for their contribution to the U.S economy through job creation and serves the communities across 16 chapters through its CSR initiatives on an ongoing basis. ITServe Members and its leaders feel their contribution to the communities as an opportunity to serve and make a difference in the lives of others.
ITServe Alliance is the largest non-profit, an association of IT Services organizations functioning across the United States with 1200+ IT business owners as members of this organization. There are 16 chapters nationwide and contribute to more than $6 billion in revenue cumulatively to the U.S economy and providing direct employment to over 80,000 employees.
