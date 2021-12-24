DALLAS, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyCarkit today announced the commercial acquisition of its assets by Carkit Canada Inc.
MyCarkit launched a new mobile app in the summer of 2020 that enables car owners to rapidly find quality car services, schedule at home repairs or maintenance, and pay using contactless transactions. The new app aims to simplify what is all too often a dreaded car repair experience that forces customers to find a service location then work around service center schedules and wait for long periods along with other customers, a challenge given social distancing. In addition to the convenience of timely, at home car servicing, MyCarkit enables only certified service centers to bid on customer work and provide customers with the best pricing. The launch of MyCarkit follows field testing in the Texas market in which early adopters used the technology to attract new customers, track on site work, and process payments.
"Working with [My]Carkit has helped us attract more customers than ever before," said Colin Farrell, managing partner at Morningside Holding Group, a Meineke Care Center franchise owner with 9 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Farrell continued, "the team is professional and adaptable, and worked with us every step of the way to ensure that their product worked for our company." He added, "we are excited to deepen our relationship with [My]Carkit to bring our best in class automotive repair experience to even more of their customers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth market."
MyCarkit was designed to take the hassle out of routine car service and repairs by connecting customers to certified shops for remote or appointment service requests, such as tire changes, oil changes, dent repairs, and battery changes.
Benefits include:
- On demand car maintenance - once a service request is submitted via MyCarkit, shops bid to provide customers with the lowest possible price.
- Convenient at-home service - technicians come to the customer's location for safe and contactless car maintenance.
- Contactless transactions - all payments are processed on the MyCarkit app - everything is truly contactless to ensure social distancing.
- Shop-backed service guarantee - MyCarkit offers shop-backed services with a shop guarantee on all services delivered.
- Car health and service records - customers can also track their car's health, service records, and service reminders all in one place!
With the shop-backed bidding and matching process, MyCarkit customers can expect nothing less than premium quality service from certified technicians and reputable auto repair from auto body establishments! All shops have implemented safety protocols and are following social distancing guidelines, whether in-shop or on-site.
"We're very excited where this company is headed in Canada. Our team put a lot of work into designing and developing MyCarkit, and we are very confident in its future", stated Kamiar Kordi, MyCarkit's Founder and outgoing CEO. The company will now be based out of Ontario, Canada, looking to build on user growth and market adoption ahead of the winter season.
To download the free MyCarkit app or to join the MyCarkit shop network go to mycarkitapp.com.
About MyCarkit
MyCarkit is a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables car owners to request remote service for routine maintenance tasks and repairs. Rated mechanic shops in local markets then bid on service requests and rapidly arrive at the customer's location. MyCarkit shops are professional service providers selected through rigorous on-boarding. For more information, please visit https://www.mycarkitapp.com.
Media Contact
Alex Gonzalez, Carkit USA LLC, 1 2142984418, admin@carkit.tech
SOURCE Carkit USA LLC