IRVING, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move to support the court's goal to reduce and eventually eliminate paper-based filings, FSX was selected as the exclusive electronic filing service provider for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribe. FSX offers a proven track record of successful implementations with access to 1,400 courts nationally. FSX, in cooperation with Justice Systems, Inc., will provide the Judicial Branch of the Mille Lacs Band with integration into the court's case management system, FullCourt Enterprise.
"The Mille Lacs Band Court and Court Administration is always looking to enhance productivity of the court. Our court system has made significant advancements in operational efficiency by adding eFiling. The FSX service will improve how documents are filed and served on the parties and will lead us to a more proficient paperless system," said Gilda Burr, Court Administrator for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Indians.
FSX will provide the first eFiling solution for civil District Court filings, which began accepting cases on June 1, 2021. "We are thrilled to be part of the Court's innovation project. Our thirty years of experience and cloud-based technology will bring to the Mille Lacs Tribal Court the automation, efficiency, and capabilities desired. We look forward to serving the judicial and legal community," said FSX Chief Executive Officer, Tammy Carter.
About File & ServeXpress, LLC.
With 30 years of experience, File & ServeXpress is the longest-tenured provider of eFiling and eService technology and services, focused exclusively on the needs of law firms and courts. File & ServeXpress provides law firms and courts with solutions that enable them to interact and simplify the judicial workflow for the entire lifecycle of their cases. The File & ServeXpress solutions support all roles in the firm from managing partners to paralegals as well as government agencies and self-represented litigants. The company also maintains over 80 million documents, files and serves into 1,400 courts, and supports a user base of 200,000 users across 30 states and the District of Columbia.
Media Contact
Sara Collins, File & ServeXpress, 972-893-6694, scollins@fileandserve.com
SOURCE File & ServeXpress