HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heating and air conditioning account for more than half of the energy consumption in U.S. homes. Insulation4Less, an online store for insulation solutions with 18 years of industry expertise, explained how under slab insulation can save up to 15% on energy bills.
The experts explained how heat and cold enter the building through its floor.
Concrete has the ability to hold heat and is more conductive compared to other building materials, like wood for example. This means that the differences in outside and inside temperatures can penetrate through the uninsulated concrete slab and slab edges. Uninsulated foundation can, therefore, result in moisture, mold, nesting of pests and more, Insulation4Less team explained.
Insulation4Less experts concluded that high-quality under slab insulation can both protect homes from "uninvited guests" and help improve their energy efficiency.
Among other benefits of under slab insulation, the experts listed:
- Prevention of toxic gases like radon from entering the home through the soil
- Additional support to the foundation against the load of heavy equipment and systems
- And more
Insulation4Less' Founder Jonathan Barber recommended polystyrene, extruded polystyrene, reflective bubble white poly and Prodex as the most effective options for under slab insulation.
"Under slab insulation can serve as a strong barrier against everything that may come into your home through the soil underneath," he added. "Laying foam around the perimeter of the foundation to level it with the concrete and applying additional insulation along the slab edges can further improve your home environment and reduce the air conditioning bills and number of warranty calls."
Users can find more thoughts on under slab insulation and a guide to applying it on Insulation4Less' website.
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Insulation4Less is an online store for insulation solutions for metal and non-metal buildings, pole barns and home structures such as walls, floors and roofs.
