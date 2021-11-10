DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The period of adjustment from military to civilian life can be a huge challenge for many veterans, despite when they transitioned out of service," says Pritchard. "The fact is, outlook determines outcome. Simply stated: the journey to a successful job search begins with confidence."
As someone in profession, he specializes in providing individualized career services to veterans––those with significant barriers to employment and those who are economically or educationally disadvantaged. As such, he recognized the need for a guide or blueprint of sorts to empower veterans with knowledge.
Voyager/Veteran: The Journey to a Successful Job Search Journey was written to teach, educate and instill confidence in veterans by providing them with valuable tips, tools and resources to help them take those first steps towards a new future.
In easy-to-understand terms, Pritchard provides the blueprint to a winning outcome. He addresses each step that a veteran must negotiate to gain employment supported by examples to ensure success. A CliffsNotes to securing job security and financial income.
THE "VETERAN BASICS" TO GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT INCLUDE:
- Preparing for the Future by Accepting Change
- The Reality of Resumes and Cover Letters
- How to Prepare a Resume that Best Reflects your Qualifications, Talents and Skills
- How to Write a Cover Letter
- How to Research Job Opportunities Through the Best Veteran Job Posting Sites. For example: G.I. Career Expos and G.I. Jobs Career Portal
- The Value of Learning to Network with People
- The Application Process; How To Properly Fill Out the Application Form
- Preparing for the Interview
- How to Conduct Yourself During an Interview
- The Necessity, Value and Method of Saying Thank You Following an Interview
"In my 14-years as a DVOP, one of the most significant lessons I've learned serving veterans is that life situations and experiences aren't always what they appear to be. It's my mission to help them identify their challenges, and chart a new path forward," says Pritchard.
Both a U.S. Navy and Air Force veteran, Pritchard spends much of his energies as a DVOP working with veterans to develop and marshal the self-motivation needed to continually move forward with their lives after serving their country.
In summary: consider the "Veteran Basics" series as a valuable "How To" guide to a successful and contemporary job search for today's veteran. Now, let your job search journey begin.
His book, "Voyager/Veteran: The Journey to a Successful Job Search Mindset" is available online and in bookstores.
About the Author
Pete (P.D.) Pritchard is a Certified GCDF (Global Career Development Facilitator), a graduate of the Lila Atchison School of Community Service and Public Affairs at the University of Oregon in Eugene, where he received master's and bachelor's degrees. He has an associate degree in Criminal Justice Disciplines from Shasta Junior College in Redding, California. He is a full-time Disabled Veterans' Outreach Program specialist with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Work Force Development, funded and regulated by the Federal Government thorugh a Jobs for Veterans State Grant. He works exclusively with veterans assisting them to overcome barriers to employment. He helps veterans develop and marshal the self-motivational skills needed to move forward with their lives after serving their country.
