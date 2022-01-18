ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernel Henry, a retired educator who was born in Jamaica, has completed his new book "Boris and Fitzroy": a charming read about two kids who both have different upbringings and live far away from each other but have forged a connection over time. They share about their lives and everything that they like or hate, and this led to a friendship full of surprises.
Henry shares, "What could bring two boys from environments, different cultures, and different countries together?
Discover how Boris and Fitzroy meet. See what the boys have in common, and see how their differences and the distance could not keep them apart. Learn a thing or two from their correspondence with each other.
What sort of food you would not eat for love or money? See what the boys like to eat and what they like to read.
Discover what occurrence caused them to put their communications on hold."
Published by Page Publishing, Ernel Henry's creation is a joy to read especially that it tells a great friendship story that readers of all ages will love. This entertaining narrative speaks about forging friendships, building relationships, and enjoying the bliss of childhood.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Boris and Fitzroy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
