DALLAS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people everywhere have been vicariously traveling through scrolling their camera roll and reliving social media memories of vacations past, Hotels.com® is launching its most rewarding offer ever to help you travel to all of those places you're daydreaming of visiting.
Starting today, Hotels.com® Rewards members who book a stay between June 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021, will collect double stamps, which means you'll be on your way to a reward night twice as fast.
What Do You Mean? So glad you asked. As a Hotels.com Rewards member, every night you stay at eligible properties, you collect one stamp. Once you collect 10 stamps, you get one reward night in your account. With this new offer launched today, you'll be seeing double. For example, if you book five nights, you'll collect 10 stamps. That already puts one reward night in your account to redeem any time, at any destination.
The best part? This deal is unlimited during the booking window (5/14 – 5/24), and you can book hassle-free by choosing a refundable rate.
So How Does This Work Exactly? Another great question. All it takes is three easy steps.
- Join now or sign into your Hotels.com Rewards account to earn stamps when you book and complete your stay.
- Select the "pay now" option on a property you like. Pro Tip: If you think your travel plans may change, we recommend you to book a property with a refundable rate.
- Enter the coupon code at checkout in the app or on the website (code: RWD2X2020). The nights will be credited 72 hours after your stay.
This Seems Too Good to Be True. We know! This deal is as real as your desire to travel. But the offer is only valid if you book between now, Thursday, May 14, and Sunday, May 24, 2020, so call your travel buddy, pick a place (anywhere but home), and rack up the rewards.
To learn more, visit https://www.hotels.com/hotel-deals/double-stamps-non-members/
*Exclusions apply. Reward night worth average price of previous 10. Taxes/fees payable on each Reward Night redeemed. A $5 fee is charged on each Reward Night redeemed, unless redeemed on the app. See T&Cs https://www.hotels.com/customer_care/terms_conditions.html?pos=HCOM_US&locale=en_US
