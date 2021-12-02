EL PASO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holiday in high style at Hotel Paso del Norte, Autograph Collection. The season awaits with spa packages, getaways, holiday feasts, shopping, grand décor, spectacular views… and all across the street from El Paso's Winterfest where you'll enjoy ice skating, holiday lights, outdoor movies, crafts, and tons of holiday activities.
The hotel itself offers a refined retreat for holiday celebrations. Built in 1912 and on the National Register of Historic Places, Hotel Paso del Norte is showcasing its multi-million-dollar restoration amidst the holiday splendor. Its centuries-old architecture offers the grand setting of yester-year full of garland, trees, and elegant festivities.
What to expect this holiday season?
Enjoy the grand spaces and intimate alcoves of Hotel Paso del Norte where holiday luxury frames views of the neighboring Franklin Mountains.
Explore the six-foot-tall gingerbread house.
Savor hot Carajillos, Irish coffee, coffee and Baileya, and hot chocolate by the fire on Sabor's patio.
Saunter across the street to Winterfest for ice skating and holiday events.
Stroll beneath a blanket of Christmas lights as you explore historic downtown, from charming street lights to grand displays at San Jacinto Plaza.
Recover from your excursions with a dip in the heated rooftop pool that overlooks vast and stunning landscapes.
Take care of last-minute shopping at Dannah Lane, the hotel's boutique featuring sophisticated Western fashion.
On Christmas morning, awake on plush bedding layered in fine linens to leisurely make your way to Christmas Brunch.
Savor the exquisite a la carte Christmas brunch buffet at Sabor, the hotel's light-filled restaurant where a spacious interior intermingles with sprawling patios. This special brunch is available on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $69/pp | $39/child. Reservations recommended.
Indulge in a Christmas dinner like none other at 1700° where a four-course, prix fixe menu awaits. Mushroom and chestnut soup, ruby red grapefruit and champagne sorbet, roast head on culver duck, and flaming fig pudding and mince pie. $96/pp. Reservations required.
Looking for a little rest and relaxation? Use promotional code SPA to book an overnight hotel getaway complete with a $100 credit towards our Desert Spirit Spa. Whether it's a custom massage or a hydrating facial, walk away feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.
Managed by Greenwood Hospitality, Hotel Paso del Norte has beautifully preserved features such as a Tiffany-style, stained-glass dome ceiling that reaches 25 feet in diameter. Original light fixtures and carvings have been preserved while the glamour of the modern era has been added with luxurious finishes an open and airy layout that incorporates the hotel's beautiful views and outdoor spaces. Its 351 luxurious guest rooms are appointed with plush furnishing and curated art pieces. Lavish amenities include the 10th floor rooftop pool, fitness center, and boutique. Plus, Hotel Paso del Norte is located in downtown El Paso—an easy-to-navigate, walkable destination that is connected by an old-time streetcar system.
Hotel Paso del Norte is famously noted for its Plasma Air Filtration System which has been shown to shown to kill 99% of bacteriophage in the air (including COVID-19) after 10 minutes of use. Common areas, restaurant, hallways, ballrooms, meeting rooms, fitness center, and all guest rooms utilize the filtration system that kills viruses through ionization.
Special packages are available now through December 31st. Rates are based on availability. Reservations for Hotel Paso del Norte restaurants can be made at http://www.hotelpdn.com.
