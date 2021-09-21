HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary-Olga Lovett, Senior Vice President of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be a panelist at the American Bar Association's (ABA) Business Law Virtual Section Annual Meeting, Sept. 23 at 1:45 p.m. CDT.
Lovett will participate in the session titled "Litigation Problems That Keep Corporate Counsel Awake at Night and How Outside Counsel Can Help Solve Them." The program will focus on improving the quality and maximizing the value of litigation services for corporate clients. Robert L. Haig of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP will the chair the program which will feature panelists Brian P. Campbell, chief legal officer and corporate secretary of DHI Group, Inc.; Dorian Daley, executive vice president and general counsel of Oracle Corporation; Katherine B. Forrest, partner of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Frank R. Jimenez, executive vice president and general counsel of Raytheon Technologies Corporation; Roberta A. Kaplan, partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP; Carolyn Lamm, partner of White & Case LLP; and Karen A. Popp, partner of Sidley Austin LLP.
"ABA values educating their members, advocating for the legal profession, increasing public understanding of the legal community, and promoting equality. It's an honor to speak at their annual Business Law Meeting," said Lovett. "I look forward to learning from my fellow panelists and sharing my insights at the conference."
The annual three-day experience will "connect 4,500 business law professionals from around the world for unparalleled learning, networking, and collaborating opportunities," according to the event's website.
Lovett, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice, is a proven first-chair trial lawyer who concentrates her practice in intellectual property, commercial, and complex litigation. She has served as national trial counsel for Fortune 500 companies in a broad range of industries, including entertainment, software, hardware, energy, hedge funds and financial institutions, health care, oilfield services, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and automotive components. In her practice as a first-chair trial lawyer with twenty-eight years' experience, Lovett has tried cases to verdict involving a wide variety of issues, including patent infringement, trademark infringement, theft of trade-secrets, commercial disputes, class actions, employment litigation, and product liability matters.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
