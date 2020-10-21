DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hey Chica!™ is teaming up with State, City, and County Latina elected officials to increase voter turnout amongst Latinas throughout Dallas County for the 2020 election.

 

Hey Chica!™ is hosting sixteen Latina elected officials to encourage and support the Latina voter.

In the second week of early voting, Hey Chica!™ is hosting sixteen Latina elected officials; from the local school board to the State Legislature, at various polling locations to encourage and support the Latina voter. The event is designed to make voting a fun sisterhood experience by offering free voter "swag" and instagrammable moments while connecting to elected leaders.

Who:
 Hey Chica!™
State Legislators
City & County Elected Officials

What: #LatinasVote Initiative - a lively event for Latina Voters at the polls. In celebration of HER, the Hey Chica! Crew will be handing out Latina Voter t- shirts and masks and building a pop up photo booth with music and fun. Latina elected officials will be greeting, celebrating and enhancing the voting experience for Latina Voters.

When/Where:
 Monday, Oct. 19th - Oct. 23rd, 2020

Irving City Hall
825 W. Irving Blvd., Irving 75060
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 5:00 PM

Richland College - Garland Campus
675 W Walnut Street, Garland 75040
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 5:00 PM

Oak Cliff Sub-Courthouse (BIG EVENT)
410 S. Beckley Avenue, Dallas 75203
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 12:00 PM

Eastfield College-Pleasant Grove Campus
802 S. Buckner Blvd., Dallas 75217
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 5:00 PM

MEDIA RSVP by emailing melissaalfarostuco@gmail.com

CONTACT: Melissa Alfaro
619-249-9055

