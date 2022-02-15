HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valbridge Property Advisors, the largest independent commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the United States, announces the addition of William J. Roitsch to the Valbridge Property Advisors | Houston team. Roitsch will serve as Director, Subdivision Valuation for the Houston office.
William Roitsch, MAI, SRA has more than 25 years of real estate appraisal and consulting experience. Prior to joining CBRE in 2005, Roitsch had a custom home-building business in the North Houston area. His residential and construction background have served him well in developing specialized valuation expertise in residential subdivisions and other sellout type properties, such as business parks and condominiums. He has worked successfully with some of the largest land developers in Houston and other Texas primary markets and led the subdivision valuation division in the South Central region for the past ten years. Roitsch's primary geographical focus has been in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.
Of his decision to join the Valbridge Houston team, Roitsch said, "I am so excited to be joining the Valbridge team. I know that Valbridge is recognized for producing one of the finest work products in the industry. That is the kind of team I want to be a part of. I know I will benefit from being around such experienced professionals and hope to add something from my background and experience to broaden the services we can offer."
Roitsch's experience encompasses a wide variety of property types including office, retail, industrial, multifamily, hotel, medical office, restaurant, hospital, residential subdivision, master- planned business parks, condominiums, marinas, branch banks and other special purpose properties. Roitsch began his appraisal career in 1984 as a staff appraiser with Woody Nelson and Company.
"Valbridge's continuing growth translates to increased service delivery for our valued clients. Bill's scope of experience will be a tremendous asset to our Houston team", said Chris Lantz, MAI, Senior Managing Director, Valbridge Property Advisors | Houston.
###
About Valbridge Property Advisors
Valbridge Property Advisors is the largest commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the U.S., with 200 MAI-designated appraisers, more than 80 office locations and 675 staff members across the nation. Valbridge provides independent appraisal services consistent with the highest industry standards of practice. Each Valbridge office is led by an appraiser who holds the MAI designation of the Appraisal Institute. For more information about Valbridge Property Advisors, please visit https://www.valbridge.com.
Media Contact
Callie Hincy, 24 Communications, +1 3342213037, callie@24c.co
SOURCE Valbridge Property Advisors