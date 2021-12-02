DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origins Behavioral HealthCare announces the release of its second retrospective outcomes study. Conducted with four years worth of alumni input, it reveals that Origins' treatment model, across all programs, is extremely effective in helping people recover from substance use disorders.
Origins partnered with the OMNI Institute, a nonprofit social science consultancy, which provided consultation and external oversight to the design, implementation, and reporting of results. OMNI Institute previously worked with the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP) to complete a multi-program outcomes study and was also instrumental in the design of the NAATP Outcomes Measurement Toolkit.
"The overwhelming majority of our study's participants found their treatment experience to be 'very helpful,' and 74% reported complete abstinence from all substances since leaving treatment," said Dr. John Dyben, Chief Clinical Officer for Origins Behavioral Healthcare. "Additionally, 73% of those who reported some use since completing treatment reported using less than before."
The study included responses from Origins Behavioral Healthcare alumni who finished treatment within 2017-2021. It included survey data from 439 participants, ages 18–65+. The following participant outcomes were reported throughout Origins' residential and intensive outpatient (IOP) network:
- 74% reported complete abstinence from all substances since leaving treatment
- 85% reported complete abstinence from all substances in the last 30 days
- 85% said the relationships with the people most important to them had improved
- 88% said their overall quality of life had improved since treatment
- 79% said their physical health had improved since treatment
"For the second year in a row, the data in the survey presents statistically significant evidence that patients who sustain abstinence after treatment report better physical health, better relationships, and better overall quality of life compared to those who do not," concluded Dyben. "Relatedly, patients who follow treatment and aftercare recommendations are more likely to report sustained abstinence. The bottom line is that even during a pandemic, treatment done well transforms lives and restores relationships."
About Origins Behavioral HealthCare:
Origins Behavioral HealthCare is a licensed provider of substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment for men, women, and older adults. Their mission is to provide a clear path to a life of healing and restoration. With corporate headquarters in Dallas, the company's innovative programs comprise a comprehensive continuum of care for patients and families seeking recovery. Origins' residential and outpatient campuses include these carefully chosen, premier locations: South Padre Island, Texas; Dallas, Texas; and Hanley Center at Origins in West Palm Beach, Florida.
About OMNI Institute:
The OMNI Institute is a nonprofit social science consultancy that provides integrated research and evaluation, capacity building, and data utilization services to accelerate positive social change. OMNI works across three primary domains: Public and Behavioral Health, Human Development, and Adult and Juvenile Justice, and has honed a service delivery model focused on rigorous research and application of best practices, authentic engagement with our clients and their stakeholders, and the cross-systems expertise and insights needed to address complex social issues. Learn more at omni.org.
Media Contact
Kacy DeSilva, Origins Behavioral HealthCare, +1 (978) 806-0781, kritter@originsrecovery.com
SOURCE Origins Behavioral HealthCare