HOUSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, a leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity technology company, announced its Managed Services offering, helping clients in energy, maritime, manufacturing, and smart cities augment internally constrained teams to implement comprehensive operational technology (OT) cybersecurity. Mission Secure's Managed Services provides OT cybersecurity experts to monitor operational networks, establish baselines, identify anomalies or threats, and provide incident response and protection around the clock 24/7.
Mission Secure is already experiencing a high demand for its Managed Services, with 35% of existing clients having already signed up for or deployed the service offering.
"Especially in the OT environment, cybersecurity resources and expertise are scarce, and it impacts our clients around the world," states Don Ward, SVP of Global Services at Mission Secure. "Through our expert Managed Services, Mission Secure addresses the cybersecurity resource shortage for our clients and supports them through every step of their journey. In taking on this burden, we're making the path to OT cyber-protection easier and financially feasible for our clients."
Using the patented Mission Secure Platform, the Managed Services offering provides 24/7 expert-level assistance and includes:
- 24/7 Team of Experts: Get 24/7 support through two cyber threat management centers powered by a team with over 190 years of IT and OT cybersecurity experience.
- A Named Security Engineer: Never wonder or wait — a team of managed service security engineers has expertise and experience from the White House to NASA.
- Managed Visibility: Gain complete OT network visibility, including real-time asset, traffic, and threat monitoring.
- Managed Protection: From baselining and analysis to configuration, leverage experts to protect operations and critical processes.
- On-going OT Network Analysis: Real-time OT network analysis and reporting now take the place of one-time, snapshot assessments.
- Threat Detection and Hunting: Reduce risk with continuous threat detection and hunting, as well as incident response support.
Filling the cybersecurity skills gap
Mission Secure's Managed Services offers clients a team of cybersecurity veterans. Previous roles include computer and communication security for the White House, cybersecurity analysis for NASA, and communications for the U.S. military. Team members carry multiple certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), GIAC Cyber Threat Intelligence (GCTI), and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), among others.
The team's ethical hackers have performed thousands of security-related projects, including projects for Fortune 500 companies and the U.S. Department of Defense. Control evaluations, assessments, penetration tests, red/blue teaming exercises, disaster recovery, and incident response—the Mission Secure Managed Services team has done them all.
A Focus on Customer Success
In addition to Managed Services, each Mission Secure client receives a customer success service with a named security engineer, remote site survey and design, remote installation support, assistance, training, and OT cyber-protection guidance.
