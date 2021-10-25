AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mesa Cloud, the nation's leading student progress platform, has announced a partnership with Skyward, a leading student information system, to offer an integrated solution aimed at automatically tracking students towards graduation and beyond.
Founded in 2017, Mesa Cloud is a new student progress platform, purpose-built to scan every student every night and provide a simple view of complicated pathways. A powerful logic engine customizable for each school district's unique graduation requirements automates otherwise manual, error-prone schedule and transcript checking. Already integrated with seven leading national SIS platforms, Mesa Cloud is now fully integrated with Skyward and certified as a Gold Partner. The milestone enables districts to reduce the timeline of technology deployment and cost of integration.
Building on their trusted relationship with national school administrators, including Mesa Cloud partners at Fort Bend, Lewisville, and Galena Park ISD, Skyward identified an opportunity to extend the value of their SIS by integrating with Mesa Cloud, to automate student tracking and improve data reporting, beyond what's offered by most SIS platforms.
"We heard from our partner districts that Mesa Cloud's software nearly eliminates error-prone tracking and increases the time counselors can spend with each student," said Dave Ilkka, Skyward's vice president of new business development. "We're always on the lookout for innovation and we're excited to deepen our integrated partnership with Mesa Cloud and further our mission of providing a better experience for administrators."
About Mesa Cloud
Mesa Cloud is a student progress platform that prevents students from slipping between the cracks due to transcript, schedules, and other data errors. By automating student tracking, Mesa Cloud provides a digital safety net for students, delivering districts an always-on alternative to manual efforts to find, flag and fix errors that jeopardize a student's trajectory. By automating what can be automated, Mesa Cloud frees counselors to spend more time on the precious work that cannot be. Founded in 2017 by an educator and a student and serving public school districts nationwide, Mesa Cloud is based in Austin, Texas.
About Skyward
Skyward's school administrative software solutions are used by more than 2,000 public sector organizations worldwide, from small entities to statewide implementations. Since 1980, Skyward has remained committed to a better experience for every user. To learn more, visit http://www.skyward.com.
