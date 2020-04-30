HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities, is today congratulating its client, Exencial Wealth Advisors, on the announcement of reaching an agreement to acquire Willingdon Wealth Management.
Exencial Wealth Advisors is an RIA with offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Frisco, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Old Lyme, Connecticut with approximately $2.4 billion in assets under management. The firm provides fee only, objective financial planning, investment management and tax planning counsel to senior corporate executives, institutions, entrepreneurs and their families.
Willingdon Wealth Management was founded in 2003 and manages approximately $800 million of assets. The firm specializes in investment management and develops personalized investment portfolios for each of their clients. They also provide a wide range of other services, including holistic financial planning, estate planning, trustee services and guidance on charitable giving. In addition to its headquarters in North Carolina, Willingdon has satellite offices in Connecticut, Ohio, and California.
"It has been a great pleasure working with the Republic Capital Group team on the Willingdon deal," said John Burns, CEO of Exencial Wealth Advisors. "They were thorough, responsive and collaborative every step of the way."
John Langston, Managing Director of Republic Capital Group, commented, "The execution of Exencial through short term challenges to achieve long term goals is impressive and an example of what larger RIA firms can accomplish with M&A. There continues to be a significant amount of opportunity for strong firms like Exencial who are led by action-oriented leadership. Congratulations to John Burns and his entire team."
