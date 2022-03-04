DALLAS, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anblicks, a US-based Cloud Data Analytics Company, has achieved Microsoft Gold-Certified competency for data analytics in the areas of Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, and Big Data. Data Analytics competency, given to the organizations that can demonstrate technical capabilities in creating business intelligence solutions and show proficiency in connecting data sources, performing data transformations, and modeling and visualizing data.
As a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner, Anblicks provides Azure-based Data Analytics services that cover the entire data lifecycle, from data discovery, aggregation, storage, and ETL to data warehouse modeling, business intelligence reporting, and advanced analytics. The gold competency in data analytics is a continuation of Anblicks' path of demonstrating certifications in the data domains that assist customers in generating powerful data insights. Helping them make data-driven decisions to create tailored experiences, reduce unnecessary costs, and generate revenue.
"We are committed to helping our customers in leveraging Microsoft Azure for building highly scalable data pipelines from data integration, data storage, data governance, data analytics to business intelligence. Microsoft's GOLD partner status will help us build trust with our customers" quoted Munwar Shariff, Chief Technology Officer at Anblicks.
About Anblicks (http://www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Analytics company enabling customers to make data-driven decisions since 2004. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Anblicks helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey, paving the road for new and streamlined business across the globe. The company commits to delivering excellence to the customers in Data Analytics, CloudOps, and Modern Apps using state-of-the-art services, solutions, and accelerators.
