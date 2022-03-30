Capgemini, HCL Technologies and TCS tie for the No. 1 spot on the list of Top 15 Engineering Services Providers.
DALLAS, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everest Group—a research firm focused on strategic IT, engineering services, business services and sourcing—today announced the winners of the 2022 Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Provider of the Year™. The awards, presented for the first time this year, recognize Engineering Services providers who have demonstrated consistent leadership in the PEAK Matrix® reports issued by Everest Group in the previous year (October 2020 to September 2021).
Capgemini, HCL Technologies and TCS tie for the No. 1 spot on the list of Top 15 Engineering Services Providers. Wipro took the No. 4 spot, followed by Tech Mahindra at No. 5. Rounding out the Top 15 are LTTS and Cognizant (tied for No. 6), Accenture (8), Infosys (9), Harman (10), Alten (11), UST (12), Cyient and Tata Elxsi (tied for No. 13) and Persistent (15).
Everest Group determined its rankings by evaluating consistent performance in PEAK Matrix® reports across five segments: Industry 4.0, Software Products, Semiconductor, ACES (autonomous, connected, electric and shared automotive engineering), and 5G. The Top 15 providers were identified based on comparative assessment of over 50 engineering service providers using a consolidated score reflecting points received on individual evaluations.
Everest Group also recognized the Top 5 Challengers—Engineering Services providers that offer credible alternatives for enterprises by focusing on specific solution segments, geographies, and/or industries. DXC Technology, NTT Data and Virtusa tied for the No. 1 Challenger position. KPIT earned the No. 4 spot, followed by Infogain at No. 5.
"The Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Provider of the Year Awards identify the best of the best – Engineering Services providers with strong capabilities and successful services strategies that align well with evolving enterprise engineering needs," said Akshat Vaid, vice president at Everest Group. "Throughout the year, Everest Group evaluates Engineering Services providers across multiple ER&D domains to help buyers compare and contrast their options. Our evaluations offer guidance and nuanced insights into each provider's strategies for key business lines, geographies and technologies. Taking these evaluations into account, the Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Provider of the Year Awards recognize the providers that truly set themselves apart by exhibiting consistent leadership and top performance."
***A complete list of winners are listed in the report, "Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Provider of the Year 2022," available for complimentary download.***
About the PEAK Matrix
The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.
About Everest Group
Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our research also covers the technologies that power those processes and functions and the related talent trends and strategies. Our clients include leading global companies, service and technology providers, and investors. Clients use our services to guide their journeys to maximize operational and financial performance, transform experiences, and realize high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com.
