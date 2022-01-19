DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., a recognized leader in passenger transportation services, today announced it has extended its long-term partnership with Latinos In Transit (LIT), a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and development of Latinos and other minorities in the public transit industry.
LIT members are public and private sector transportation professionals from across the United States supporting their mission through advocacy, professional development, mentoring and networking. In early 2019 MV became LIT's Founding Sponsor, the organization's first corporate sponsor since its founding in 2016. MV's sponsorship includes representation on the LIT Board of Directors.
Recently, MV was recognized for their many contributions with the 2021 Latinos In Transit Founders Award presented at the LIT Annual Membership Meeting on November 7, 2021 during the American Public Transportation Association TRANSForm Conference and Expo in Orlando, Florida.
By formally extending its partnership with LIT, MV will continue to provide support for personal training and leadership development, public policy advocacy and underwrite the annual MV Transportation-Latinos In Transit Scholarship award for Latinos dedicated to a career in public transportation, offered through the American Public Transportation Foundation.
"MV is extremely proud of our partnership with Latinos In Transit and all that we have accomplished together," said Tom Egan, MV Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to continuing our much-needed focus on expanding diversity and developing talent in the transit industry to further increase the strength of our workforce and help us better serve our customers and communities."
"We are honored and excited to extend our partnership with an industry leader like MV," said Alva Carrasco, President of Latinos In Transit. "Their leadership support, dedicated team and strong commitment to equity and diversity continues to help LIT achieve our ambitious goals and create benefits for our members."
About Latinos In Transit
Founded in 2016, Latinos In Transit (LIT) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and development of Latinos and other minorities in the public transit industry. Membership is made of public and private sector transportation professionals from across the nation who meets regularly to network, share information and celebrate the professional development of all members. For additional information, please visit http://www.latinosintransit.org.
About MV Transportation, Inc.
MV is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting services ﬁrm in North America and a leader in providing the specialized on-demand ADA-compliant transportation of persons with disabilities and the elderly. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, public and private shuttle, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.
Media Contact
Jeff Womack, MV Transportation, Inc., 972-391-4636, jeff.womack@mvtransit.com
SOURCE MV Transportation, Inc.